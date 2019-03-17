Latest update March 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Woodpecker Products Women’s Hockey League GBTI GCC crowned 2018 champions

Mar 17, 2019 Sports 0

The dominance of GBTI Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) women’s hockey team was asserted yesterday after they were crowned champions of the Woodpecker Products Women’s Outdoor League 2019,

Photos saved as – GBTI GCC! Champions of the Woodpecker Products Women’s Outdoor Hockey League 2019.

moments after they crushed B side; Bingo Spartans, 5-0 at their home ground, GCC, on Shivnarine Chanderpaul Drive.
Although Spartans suffered a heavy defeat, the team is young and there are signs that they will be the team to beat in the not so distant future, a sentiment which is shared by the head of the Guyana Hockey Board, Phillip Fernandes.
On the score sheet for GBTI GCC yesterday afternoon were Carina Moller, who was tied with skipper Sonia Jardine as the league’s top scorer with eight goals, Gabriella Xavier, Shebiki Baptiste and Sandy Roopnarine.

Carina Moller (left) and Sonia Jardine were tied with the top tally of eight goals scored in the league.

Despite the women’s championship coming to a conclusion, the Men’s League which is sponsored by Farfan and Mendes will conclude this afternoon and it will have an interesting finish. Pepsi Hikers that were leading Bounty GCC by two points fell to the home team in the feature games yesterday 3-2 and now are in second place, trailing GCC by one point.
Earlier in the day, two other men’s league matches were played with GCC Vintage defeating Old Fort 4-1 and Supernova thrashing Saints 8-2.
A very likely win by Bounty GCC today against the rebuilding Old Fort team will guarantee them the Farfan and Mendes 2019 league title. (Calvin Chapman)

 

