Toucan Distributors Junior Skill LevelInce-Carvalhal beat Verwey in entertaining Squash

By Sean Devers

With a day to go, it’s approaching the business end of the Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Tournament as the intensity of the competition heightened at the Georgetown Club on Friday night.

In the ‘A’ Category, Samuel Ince-Carvalhal and Nicholas Verwey took to the Court in the final game of the Night but for those who remained to the end it was well worth it as the pair produced some captivating Squash as they went head to head in intense battle to the delight of those present.

Both players executed some great shots; with powerful rallies and breath-taking retrievals highlighting their riveting contest.

Verwey demonstrated total commitment as he dived full length on the hard floor to reach Ince-Carvalhal’s well placed clinical drop shot before springing up to reach the back of the court to keep the ball in play to earn a stunning point to raucous applause from the fans.

With two games each, it was anybody’s match but a desperate push in the final stages from Ince-Carvalhal as he found his targets paid off for a 3/2 victory.

At the end of the hard fought and competitive match the scores read, 12/10, 7/11, 9/11, 12/10, 11/8 in favour ofInce-Carvalhal.

In the other Category ‘A’ contest, Michael Alphonso held off Gianni Carpenter who showed pleasing form and took the second game with a level-headed approach which earned him a win.

At 1/1 Alphonso came out to dominate and carried it through to the fourth for a 3/1 triumph of 11/5, 7/11, 11/5, 11/8.

Nathan Rahaman and Joshua Verwey demonstrated much improved squash in category ‘D’ with Verwey’s accurate serves giving him a run of points before Rahaman drop shots earned him some crucial points as he moved ahead in the first game to 11/7.

Verwey answered with 11/6 in the second and reached 10/7 before Rahaman came back fighting to win the third 13/11. Despite spirited efforts in the close fourth game Rahaman triumphed 12/10 ending at 11/7, 6/11, 13/11, 12/10.

Dhiren Persaud and Rayad Boyce remained unbeaten in Category ‘F’ as they approached the two sessions of play, which were set for yesterday before the finals which commences at 11:00hrs today.

Results:

Category ‘A’

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal defeated Nicholas Verwey 12/10, 7/11, 9/11, 12/10, 11/8

Michael Alphonso defeated Gianni Carpenter 11/5, 7/11, 11/5, 11/8

Category C

Louis DaSilva defeated Shiloh Asregado 11/7, 12/10, 11/4, 11/2

Category D

Nathan Rahaman defeated Joshua Verwey 11/7, 6/11, 13/11, 12/10

Lajuan Munroe defeated Beau Fernandes 11/2, 11/8, 11/3

Category E

Arvin Seelall defeated Angel Rahim 11/6, 11/9

Lucas Persaud defeated Dhiren Persaud 2/11, 11/4, 12/10

Category F

Safira Summer defeated Malia Maikoo 13/11, 11/4

Grant Fernandes defeated Mailia Maikoo 11/5, 11/2

Christiana Fernandes defeated Matthew Spooner 11/6, 11/7

Kaden Pynaendy defeated Noah Rahaman 11/9, 12/10

Category H

Mathew Daby defeated Nichloas Sawh 11/5, 11/5

Solomon Ince-Carvalhal defeated Jnae Singh 13/11, 12/10

Tianna Gomes defeated Jnae Singh 11/7, 11/7