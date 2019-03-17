Teen’s body found at Blairmont foreshore after outing

The lifeless body of Brandon Munsie, 14, of Bennet Dam, Rosignol Village, was discovered around 1:30pm yesterday along the Blairmont foreshore.

This was confirmed by a relative of the teen.

Munsie disappeared into the waters in the vicinity of Crab Island located at the mouth of the Berbice River.

His uncle, Satrohan “Bluey” Madray, told the media that his nephew left to go swim on Thursday with several of his friends but they returned without his nephew and relayed that he went to take a “last swim” in the river.

“When it reach like 8:00 in the night, I asked his mother where is he. She said he didn’t come home as yet. I wanted to know where is he so I went by the koker but nobody told me anything. Is when the police come with a boy asking for the mother is then I hear that was 12 of them go at the shell beach.

“But my nephew don’t know to swim so I got to understand that he plunge and when he plunge, he go down under the water and come up back and raise up he hands.”

Madray stressed that it is hard for him to comprehend how 12 persons were with him and could not rescue him.

“I can’t believe that is what really happened. I believe foul play is involved. Either there was fighting or something and they leave him there to die because if they say they are his friends, one must save one.”

The police are investigating.