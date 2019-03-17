STARR Computer set to offer Lenovo technology to oil and gas sector

Having racked up a 14-year partnership with Lenovo, a company which was last year ranked the world’s largest producer of computers, local technology giant, Starr Computer, has moved to further the relations.

This latest development was announced on Thursday at a media briefing held at the Starr Computers Brickdam, Georgetown headquarters.

Speaking at the forum, company President, Mr. Michael Mohan, in the company of Lenovo Account Executive, Mr. Mike Thorburn, spoke of the plans embraced by the two companies to further enhance their strategic collaborations, which will even cater to Guyana’s fledgling oil and gas sector.

Mohan, during his informative deliberations, noted that since solving the challenges of the oil and gas market, starts with harnessing the power to run complex simulations, data processing, and imaging, STARR Computer will be offering to this sector Lenovo computer technology in the near future.

At the media briefing, Lenovo Account Executive, Mr. Mike Thorburn, explained that from exploration and production to transportation and refinement and everything in between, Lenovo workstations support the workflow.

According to him, too, the ability to quickly and accurately interpret critical data can mean the difference between success and failure in the oil and gas sector.

He explained that as data acquisitions grow in size and complexity, computer workstations must scale-up to meet the increasingly demanding computational and graphical workflows.

Further, Thorburn noted that by consolidating to fewer and more powerful Lenovo computers users can achieve real business benefits of reduced operating costs, reduced power and cooling costs and reduced software licensing costs.

“You can improve utilization, improve application performance and extend data center life.”

Lenovo, in 2018, was ranked the world most admired computer brand by Fortune 500.

“This was due to its embedded Technologies and the introduction of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the 900 Think Series. AI Computers support from dynamic digital imaging and construction robotics to global food supply,” Mohan shared.

Over the years, he said, Lenovo had been very good to STARR Computer by providing from low priced high valued computers to fulfill ‘Back to School’ programmes to its Enterprise Solutions. With its economy tablets going forward, Mohan added that STARR Computer will get leverage to accelerate its new “Kids Discovery” department scheduled for opening next month.

“A few years ago after being trained by Samsung to run Smart classrooms on an android platform, and, later realized that Guyanese preferences were Windows platform, STARR decided to recreate an acceptable virtualized solution using a Lenovo Server to create a STARR Smart Lab,” he explained.

He disclosed, too, “Today by further combining Lenovo with other laser technologies, we have developed a new Modern Classroom solution. So, Lenovo is and will remain a strategic business partner of STARR in the future.”