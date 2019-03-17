Latest update March 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

PMTC 1 win Aswell Mohabir, Foreign Links sponsored Volleyball Competition in Berbice

Mar 17, 2019 Sports 0

The annual Aswell Mohabir and Foreign Links Inter Club Volleyball tournament organised by the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) was once again successfully held. The tournament which was played at the Blairmont Community Center, West Bank, Berbice, was played in three categories.

There was play in the senior male category, B Division male and females.
In the senior male category Port Mourant Training Center 1 (PMTC 1) defeated Rollers of New Amsterdam in a two best in three finals 25-19, 25-22 with No 47 Challengers third.
The first and second place trophies were presented to PMTC 1 and Rollers.
The best setter on show was adjudged to be Hellond Singh. The Best Spiker – was Glenroy Clemence. The best Libero – Montel Denny with Shemroy Ross being adjudged the Most Valuable Player.
In the B Division segment Guysuco Training Center turned back the challenge of No 47 Challengers 30-27 in a close encounter to take top honours with No 56 third. Levi Nedd Jnr was adjudged the MVP.
In the female category: The first place was taken by Port Mourant females who came from behind to defeat Castrol Females 2-1 in three closely contested games 21-25, 25-23 and 12-15. The winning and runner up trophies were subsequently presented to the top teams. The best spiker was Philana Simpson with the best setter being Amesha Mohabir. Candacy Mentore was adjudged the Most Valuable Player. (Samuel Whyte)

