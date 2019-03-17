New Cricket Ombudsman Appointed

After almost five years of the enactment of the Cricket Administration Act of Guyana, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr. George Norton announced the appointment of Mr. Stephen Lewis

as Guyana’s second Cricket Ombudsman. The first Ombudsman, Dr. Winston McGowan resigned without commencement of the job.

Mr. Lewis who served as President and Vice President of the Everest Cricket Club for a number of years and as an Attorney-at-law, may be best suited to perform this duty since there have been many court actions filed by varying factions within Guyana’s cricket administration.

The Cricket Administration Act controversially came into effect during the previous government and requires the Minister with responsibility for Sports to appoint the Ombudsman and fix the date for the GCB elections. This has now completed the involvement of government.

Kaieteur Sport was reliably informed that Cricket West Indies and Minister Norton have been in continuous consultation since the launching of the Women’s World Cup in Guyana and have finally agreed on the appointment of Mr. Lewis. Kaieteur Sport has also been informed that the election for the Guyana Cricket Board has been fixed for January 2020. It is hoped that this would result in a closure to the many court cases filed against the current cricket administration in Guyana.

When contact was made with the Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, Mr. Anand Sanasie, he declined to comment.