Latest update March 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New Cricket Ombudsman Appointed

Mar 17, 2019 Sports 0

After almost five years of the enactment of the Cricket Administration Act of Guyana, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr. George Norton announced the appointment of Mr. Stephen Lewis

Stephen Lewis

as Guyana’s second Cricket Ombudsman. The first Ombudsman, Dr. Winston McGowan resigned without commencement of the job.
Mr. Lewis who served as President and Vice President of the Everest Cricket Club for a number of years and as an Attorney-at-law, may be best suited to perform this duty since there have been many court actions filed by varying factions within Guyana’s cricket administration.

GCB Secretary Anand Sanasie

The Cricket Administration Act controversially came into effect during the previous government and requires the Minister with responsibility for Sports to appoint the Ombudsman and fix the date for the GCB elections. This has now completed the involvement of government.
Kaieteur Sport was reliably informed that Cricket West Indies and Minister Norton have been in continuous consultation since the launching of the Women’s World Cup in Guyana and have finally agreed on the appointment of Mr. Lewis. Kaieteur Sport has also been informed that the election for the Guyana Cricket Board has been fixed for January 2020. It is hoped that this would result in a closure to the many court cases filed against the current cricket administration in Guyana.
When contact was made with the Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, Mr. Anand Sanasie, he declined to comment.

 

More in this category

Sports

Bartica Cycling Challenge Briton John commanding in historic triumph; Gopilall, Hicks, Collins, Boodram and Teixeira also ink names in history books

Bartica Cycling Challenge Briton John commanding in historic triumph;...

Mar 17, 2019

By Franklin Wilson What has been hailed a resounding success with the community already yearning for more, saw United We Stand Cycle Club’s Briton John recording a commanding win in the feature...
Read More
New Cricket Ombudsman Appointed

New Cricket Ombudsman Appointed

Mar 17, 2019

Diamond New Scheme Masjid overcome Cornelia Ida/Hague Jamaat

Diamond New Scheme Masjid overcome Cornelia...

Mar 17, 2019

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout B’ball Trojans and Eagles win; double blow for Sonics

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout B’ball...

Mar 17, 2019

PMTC 1 win Aswell Mohabir, Foreign Links sponsored Volleyball Competition in Berbice

PMTC 1 win Aswell Mohabir, Foreign Links...

Mar 17, 2019

Toucan Distributors Junior Skill LevelInce-Carvalhal beat Verwey in entertaining Squash

Toucan Distributors Junior Skill...

Mar 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]