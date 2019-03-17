MovieTowne Guyana officially opens to public on March 19

The MovieTowne Guyana project which has been 10 years in the making will be officially open to the public on March 19.

A VIP tour and ribbon cutting ceremony of the US$40M luxurious movie theatre and mall was facilitated Thursday night by Chairman of the MovieTowne franchise, Dereck Chin and his team.

Present at the event were Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge; Finance Minister, Winston Jordan; Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin; Attorney General, Basil Williams; Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson; several members of the Diplomatic Corps, hundreds of representatives from corporate Guyana, and members of the media.

In delivering remarks at the auspicious occasion, which was rich in “Hollywood meets Bollywood” themed entertainment, the Guyana-born Dereck Chin said that the complex is 90 percent complete.

More importantly, Chin said he was delighted to see that the franchise, which is beloved in Trinidad now has a home in his birthplace. He said it has created 1000-plus jobs thus far for locals.

Chin said, “MovieTowne brings, I suppose, a whole new opportunity for people to go and entertain themselves. It is a place to come and lime. We have world famous restaurants, world famous retail stores and it will become the Mecca for where people will want to entertain themselves.

“It is a place where you can rely on for a safe environment where families can come and have fun. They can partake in world-class facilities. Nothing here is used from Trinidad. Everything here is brand new.”

The Chairman added, “We want Guyanese to have something to be proud of. And I recently came up with this phrase—MovieTowne, it is yours to enjoy! And I want everyone to understand that, don’t go around and try to destroy it, try and build it, let be something you can boast about. We need to sell that…This is only the starting point, we will continue to build from here.”

Chin noted that there were a number of challenges in getting the project to where it is today. But at the end of the day, he expressed that it is something he and his team are really proud of.