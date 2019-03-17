Latest update March 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Milo Schools’ football tourney St. Cuthbert’s and Cummings Lodge qualify for round-of-16

Mar 17, 2019 Sports 0

The penultimate day of the Milo Schools’ football tournament saw St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Cummings Lodge Secondary, both of group D, qualifying for the knockout stages of this year’s tournament after

Play between Cummings Lodge and Golden Grove (on the ball) yesterday afternoon. (Calvin Chapman photo)

comfortable victories.
In the feature match of the day, goals from Calvin Richmond (57th) and Emanuel Evans (34th) allowed Cummings Lodge a 2-0 victory over East Coast boys; Golden Grove Secondary.
Meanwhile, St. Cuthbert’s defeated Uitvlugt 4-2 in a highly entertaining penultimate contest. Mike Taylor was most influential on the result after bagging a hat-trick, while his teammate Romalo Simon was responsible for the game’s opening goal.
Malcolm Dainty and Darien Agard scored once each for the losers of the six-goal thriller.
In the opening match, Ann’s Grove fell to St. John’s College 2-1. Dornell Trim (40th) and Teon Forde (50th) were on target for St. John’s in the comeback victory after Mark Roberts had given St. John’s the lead in the 13th minute.

 

