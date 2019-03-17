Latest update March 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout B’ball Trojans and Eagles win; double blow for Sonics

Mar 17, 2019 Sports 0

Three games were scheduled for last Friday’s opening night of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association’s (GABA)/Let’s Bet Sports’ first, second and Under-23 Division Knockout Tournament.

Pepsi Sonics’ Schultz (no. 7) leaps among three Trojans’ players to win a rebound during his team’s 70-62 defeat in the 1st division Friday night.

Pepsi Sonics’ poor form from last season continued with a double defeat in the First and Under-23 divisions, while Eagles earned a walkover against Kobras in the Under-23.
In the feature first division match of the night, Sonics had a close game with University of Guyana (UG) Trojans, and after having already been defeated by the students in the night’s Under-23 division opener, Sonics put up a sterner challenge.
At the end of the first half, Sonics were leading 34-28, but consistent shooting from Darrol William (3 three-pointers), Jonathan Mangra and Shaquille Eversely completed the comeback for the scholars who eventually won 70-62.
In the opening Under-23 clash, Kadeem Peterkin was the star of the game with an incredible 33 points as Trojans trounced Sonics 82-60. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)

More in this category

Sports

Bartica Cycling Challenge Briton John commanding in historic triumph; Gopilall, Hicks, Collins, Boodram and Teixeira also ink names in history books

Bartica Cycling Challenge Briton John commanding in historic triumph;...

Mar 17, 2019

By Franklin Wilson What has been hailed a resounding success with the community already yearning for more, saw United We Stand Cycle Club’s Briton John recording a commanding win in the feature...
Read More
New Cricket Ombudsman Appointed

New Cricket Ombudsman Appointed

Mar 17, 2019

Diamond New Scheme Masjid overcome Cornelia Ida/Hague Jamaat

Diamond New Scheme Masjid overcome Cornelia...

Mar 17, 2019

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout B’ball Trojans and Eagles win; double blow for Sonics

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout B’ball...

Mar 17, 2019

PMTC 1 win Aswell Mohabir, Foreign Links sponsored Volleyball Competition in Berbice

PMTC 1 win Aswell Mohabir, Foreign Links...

Mar 17, 2019

Toucan Distributors Junior Skill LevelInce-Carvalhal beat Verwey in entertaining Squash

Toucan Distributors Junior Skill...

Mar 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]