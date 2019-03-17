GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout B’ball Trojans and Eagles win; double blow for Sonics

Three games were scheduled for last Friday’s opening night of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association’s (GABA)/Let’s Bet Sports’ first, second and Under-23 Division Knockout Tournament.

Pepsi Sonics’ poor form from last season continued with a double defeat in the First and Under-23 divisions, while Eagles earned a walkover against Kobras in the Under-23.

In the feature first division match of the night, Sonics had a close game with University of Guyana (UG) Trojans, and after having already been defeated by the students in the night’s Under-23 division opener, Sonics put up a sterner challenge.

At the end of the first half, Sonics were leading 34-28, but consistent shooting from Darrol William (3 three-pointers), Jonathan Mangra and Shaquille Eversely completed the comeback for the scholars who eventually won 70-62.

In the opening Under-23 clash, Kadeem Peterkin was the star of the game with an incredible 33 points as Trojans trounced Sonics 82-60. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)