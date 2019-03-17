GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout B’ball Trojans and Eagles win; double blow for Sonics

Latest update March 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
Three games were scheduled for last Friday’s opening night of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association’s (GABA)/Let’s Bet Sports’ first, second and Under-23 Division Knockout Tournament.
Pepsi Sonics’ poor form from last season continued with a double defeat in the First and Under-23 divisions, while Eagles earned a walkover against Kobras in the Under-23.
In the feature first division match of the night, Sonics had a close game with University of Guyana (UG) Trojans, and after having already been defeated by the students in the night’s Under-23 division opener, Sonics put up a sterner challenge.
At the end of the first half, Sonics were leading 34-28, but consistent shooting from Darrol William (3 three-pointers), Jonathan Mangra and Shaquille Eversely completed the comeback for the scholars who eventually won 70-62.
In the opening Under-23 clash, Kadeem Peterkin was the star of the game with an incredible 33 points as Trojans trounced Sonics 82-60. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)
Mar 17, 2019By Franklin Wilson What has been hailed a resounding success with the community already yearning for more, saw United We Stand Cycle Club’s Briton John recording a commanding win in the feature...
Mar 17, 2019
Mar 17, 2019
Mar 17, 2019
Mar 17, 2019
Mar 17, 2019
On Thursday evening, in front of the AFC’s office, I was in conversation with AFC parliamentarian, Audwin Rutherford and... more
While the government and the opposition are butting heads as to who is right or wrong, the country is careening towards... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 12 March, the Council of the 28-nations European Union (EU) placed 15 small territories on a list... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]