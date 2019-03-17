Diamond New Scheme Masjid overcome Cornelia Ida/Hague Jamaat

Latest update March 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
Diamond New Scheme Masjid defeated Cornelia Ida Masjid by five wickets and four balls to spare when play in the Muslim Youth Organisation Inter Jamaat 15-over softball competition continued recently
at MYO ground.
Batting first, Cornelia Ida/Hague Jamaat managed 133-9 with Nazim Azim scoring 30 and Naeem Khan 20; Keisho Ramsarran claimed 3-15 and S. Mohamed 3-20.
Diamond New Scheme Masjid responded with 135-5 in 14.2 overs. Ajay Kishun struck 51, while Ameer Khan made 20 and Rawle Reid 16.
The competition continues today at MYO. At 09:00hrs MYO will play New Amsterdam, New Mosque will take on New Amsterdam at 11:00hrs and at 14:00hrs LBI will battle Diamond New Scheme.
