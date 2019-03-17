Latest update March 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Diamond New Scheme Masjid overcome Cornelia Ida/Hague Jamaat

Mar 17, 2019

Keisho Ramsarran

Diamond New Scheme Masjid defeated Cornelia Ida Masjid by five wickets and four balls to spare when play in the Muslim Youth Organisation Inter Jamaat 15-over softball competition continued recently

at MYO ground.
Batting first, Cornelia Ida/Hague Jamaat managed 133-9 with Nazim Azim scoring 30 and Naeem Khan 20; Keisho Ramsarran claimed 3-15 and S. Mohamed 3-20.
Diamond New Scheme Masjid responded with 135-5 in 14.2 overs. Ajay Kishun struck 51, while Ameer Khan made 20 and Rawle Reid 16.
The competition continues today at MYO. At 09:00hrs MYO will play New Amsterdam, New Mosque will take on New Amsterdam at 11:00hrs and at 14:00hrs LBI will battle Diamond New Scheme.

 

