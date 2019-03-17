De foreign investors come without de condom

Some foreign companies does really tek advantage of good nature. Sometimes dem does even create conditions fuh dem own benefit.

Guyana always open to foreign investment so it accept de offer from de Russians when de bauxite industry collapse. Jagdeo and Sam was so glad fuh anything dat dem agree to a contract which give de Russians de wife, de bed and even de condom.

De Russians didn’t have to pay no interest pon any profit dem mek; dem get everything duty free and dem even get a chance to operate like if dem was a government. Nobody could talk to dem about a union to represent de workers.

Is now dem boys checking de thing. Imagine de Russians come to look after bauxite but some of dem getaway and run into de gold bush. Dem got duty free concession fuh fuel. Don’t think dem gon bring in fuel fuh de bauxite alone. De gold bush gon get de same duty free fuel. Is only dat it gon be imported under de bauxite company.

De same thing happen wid every foreign company dat come to Guyana. But when Guyanese come back to invest, dem get de roughest time. Dem can’t get no concession. Is like if de foreigners got total control of all de leaders.

Dem boys see how some leaders get corrupt. De foreign investor want some concession suh he gon visit de office wid a paper bag. Dem can’t use cheque because dat is a paper trail, suh de slip a small piece fuh no reason at all.

“Hold on to dis small piece. Buy something.”

De leader gon tek it. De foreign investor gon come anodda time and do de same thing. Is like when a man treating a woman to ice cream every time he and she meet. One day, he gon ask she fuh something and she gon shame fuh seh no.

Dat is how de foreign investors treat we leaders and dat is how dem get de best of everything.

Talk half and watch out fuh de gifts from farrin.