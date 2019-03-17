Latest update March 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

All set for Courts Furniture store and FACC cycle road race today in Berbice

Mar 17, 2019 Sports 0

All the top cyclist in the country are set to don their cycling apparel and head to Berbice today as all is set for the annual Courts Furniture Store cycle road race in the Ancient County.
The 50 miles event, which is organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC), will see the riders taking off from in front of the Courts Furniture Store at Main and St Ann’s Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, at 13:00 hrs. The riders will proceed to Nand Persaud Business Complex at No36, Village, Corentyne before returning to finish at its place of origin.
Prizes will be awarded to the first six finishers in the open category, the top three veterans the top three juveniles. There will also be prizes for the first two cyclists from the FACC to finish the race. There are eight prime point prizes up for grabs.
The event will be the 20th annual race sponsored by the Furniture giants. Manager of Courts Berbice Branch Stanley McKenzie is expected to start the race, whilst he and other officials are expected to be on hand to assist with the distribution of the prizes. Romello Crawford is the defending champion. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Bartica Cycling Challenge Briton John commanding in historic triumph; Gopilall, Hicks, Collins, Boodram and Teixeira also ink names in history books

Bartica Cycling Challenge Briton John commanding in historic triumph;...

Mar 17, 2019

By Franklin Wilson What has been hailed a resounding success with the community already yearning for more, saw United We Stand Cycle Club’s Briton John recording a commanding win in the feature...
Read More
New Cricket Ombudsman Appointed

New Cricket Ombudsman Appointed

Mar 17, 2019

Diamond New Scheme Masjid overcome Cornelia Ida/Hague Jamaat

Diamond New Scheme Masjid overcome Cornelia...

Mar 17, 2019

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout B’ball Trojans and Eagles win; double blow for Sonics

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout B’ball...

Mar 17, 2019

PMTC 1 win Aswell Mohabir, Foreign Links sponsored Volleyball Competition in Berbice

PMTC 1 win Aswell Mohabir, Foreign Links...

Mar 17, 2019

Toucan Distributors Junior Skill LevelInce-Carvalhal beat Verwey in entertaining Squash

Toucan Distributors Junior Skill...

Mar 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall2[email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]