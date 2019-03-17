All set for Courts Furniture store and FACC cycle road race today in Berbice

Latest update March 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
All the top cyclist in the country are set to don their cycling apparel and head to Berbice today as all is set for the annual Courts Furniture Store cycle road race in the Ancient County.
The 50 miles event, which is organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC), will see the riders taking off from in front of the Courts Furniture Store at Main and St Ann’s Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, at 13:00 hrs. The riders will proceed to Nand Persaud Business Complex at No36, Village, Corentyne before returning to finish at its place of origin.
Prizes will be awarded to the first six finishers in the open category, the top three veterans the top three juveniles. There will also be prizes for the first two cyclists from the FACC to finish the race. There are eight prime point prizes up for grabs.
The event will be the 20th annual race sponsored by the Furniture giants. Manager of Courts Berbice Branch Stanley McKenzie is expected to start the race, whilst he and other officials are expected to be on hand to assist with the distribution of the prizes. Romello Crawford is the defending champion. (Samuel Whyte)
