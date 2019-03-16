Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament Wiltshire cruises to second win, Cadogan triumphs again

By Sean Devers

Night two of the Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club on Thursday produced another night of compelling Squash and when the dust had settled, 15-year-old

Shomari Wiltshire again stood out at the top of his group.

Wiltshire, the Caribbean U-15 Champion, barely broke a sweat as he calmly cruised to a 11/4, 11/2, 11/2 triumph over the left-handed Gianni Carpenter as he dominated the contest from start to finish with an array of clinical shots.

In a competitive five-game match in Category ‘B’ Ethan Jonas and Mohryan Baksh produced long rallies and wonderful shot selection as the youngsters went point for point with a 21 shot rally, which was won by Jonas, being one of the highlights of their riveting match-up.

The first four games could have gone either way with each player retrieving difficult balls and extending the rallies before the final game, which Jonas dominated to win 11/9, 9/11, 9/11, 12/10, 11/5.

Abosaide Cadogan remained the top female and won her second game after getting the better of Mohryan Baksh on the opening night, when she defeated Lucas Jonas 11/7, 11/5, 11/7 on Thursday.

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal fought a tight five-game battle with Michael Alphonso that had spectators holding their breath for a 12/10, 11/9, 8/11, 9/11, 11/9 win.

Ince-Carvalhal came back twice from a 9-5 deficit to take the second and then crucial fifth game. All four Category A players executed some outstanding shots throughout their games, but it was Wiltshire, who has not lost a single game in his two matches, who again dominated the ‘A’ Category.

Beau Fernandes put the pressure on Joshua Verwey when she played a solid second game to overcome him 11/9. Verwey regrouped to push through the third game despite Fernandes heading out to an early 7/2 lead, which he eventually claimed at 11/9. He finished strong in the fourth to earn an 11/5, 9/11, 11/9, 11/5 victory.

In category G, Brenno DaSilva, despite a 2/1 defeat, true to form, stole the show with animated court movement and an acrobatic dive to retrieve a drop from his opponent.

After a game apiece, the third was a real battle that ended at 13/11 with a win for Singh much to the delight of a fair size gathering which is expected to grow as the tournament heads into the weekend.

Play was scheduled to continue last Night at the Georgetown Club before all day action today and the Finals tomorrow.

Night 2 Results:

Category A

Shomari Wiltshire defeated Gianni Carpenter 11/4, 11/2, 11/2

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal defeated Michael Alphonso 12/10, 11/9, 8/11, 9/11, 11/9

Category B

Abosaide Cadogan defeated Lucas Jonas 11/7, 11/5, 11/7

Ethan Jonas defeated Mohryan Baksh 11/9, 9/11, 9/11, 12/10, 11/5

Category D

Nathan Rahaman defeated Teija Edwards 11/9, 11/7, 11/4

Joshua Verwey defeated Beau Fernandes 11/5, 9/11, 11/9, 11/5

Category E

Aishani Persaud defeated Angel Rahim 11/8, 11/7

Dhiren Persaud defeated Arvin Seelall 11/5, 11/7

Rayad Boyce defeated Lucas Persaud 11/6, 11/5

Category F

Grant Fernandes defeated Matthew Spooner 11/2, 11/3

Christiana Fernandes defeated Noah Rahaman 12/10, 11/7

Kaden Pynaendy defeated Mailia Maikoo 11/6, 11/7

Noah Rahaman defeated Safira Summer 8/11, 11/9, 11/9

Category G

Abhinav Singh defeated Brenno DaSilva 11/8, 5/11, 13/11

Tristan Seereeram defeated William Escarraga 7/11, 11/8, 11/6

Category H

Tianna Gomes defeated Nicholas Sawh 11/1, 11/0

Shriya Persaud defeated Jnae Singh 11/6, 11/4

Solomon Ince-Carvalhal defeated Eli Gouveia 11/7, 11/6