Team Mohamed’s GTR Ekanoo arrives in Georgetown

The much-talked about former-world record holding Nissan GTR, recently acquired by Team Mohamed’s Enterprise was cleared yesterday morning.

The car, a featured attraction for the March 24th first round of the National Drag Championship, race meet was cleared yesterday morning at the John Fernandes Wharf.

Already the buzz around the car is promoting competition out of Suriname with several of that country’s drivers already lining up to take shots.

The GTR is the third for the team, which has the current strip record at 7.52 seconds set by the unbeaten machine that is dubbed Goliath.

The Ekanoo comes at an opportune time when the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) is moving apace with its launch-pad.

The pad will allow high-horsepower cars to better put down their power, something the new GTR requires if it is to run at its best.

In addition to that, Mohamed’s Enterprise the company associated with the team has opted to extend the strip from 1000ft to a full quarter-mile.

The car will also require a full quarter mile in order to attain its fastest times.

The tuners of the car will arrive shortly with testing expected to begin once works are completed at the South Dakota Drag Strip.