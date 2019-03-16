Sponsorships list lengthens for National Drag C/Ship

A lengthy list of sponsors has confirmed their interest in supporting the upcoming Drag Racing Championship round one which is set to launch on March 24.

The list is headlined by Mohamed’s Enterprise that has made a significant contribution to the event, according to a correspondence from the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) the organisers of the Drag meet.

Other sponsors released by the club late last Thursday evening included, B.M. Soat Auto Sales, Motor Trend Service Center, Delco ice factory, Trans Pacific Motors Spares & Auto Sales, Supreme Ventures, Air Services Ltd, Powerline Automotive Products, Cyril’s Taxi Service, Omega Brokers, E-networks, Prem’s Electrical, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station, Super Bet and R. Kissoon Contracting Services.

The sponsors will definitely be a welcome push for an event that was postponed by one week and for a club which has placed the infrastructure of racing on the front burner for 2019.

Already, the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&S) has constructed new sections of the pit area to ensure that more competitors can be housed during its year end international circuit racing event.

The construction of the launch pad and extension of the drag strip were objectives set out by the Rameez Mohamed headed club to complete this year and those infrastructures are set to be in place for the March 24 event.