Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricket Troy Benn, London, Amsterdam hit fifties Thompson takes lone 5-Wkt haul, Moore gets Hat-trick

By Sean Devers

After four matches in two days of action at the Police ground in theCommissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket tournament, three batsmen scored fifties, off-spinner Darryl Thompson took 5-9 and off-spinner Garfield Moore registered the only hat-trick so far.

Defending Champions President’s Guard (PG) beat ‘C’ Division and ‘G’ Division defeated ‘E’ Division in Thursday’s matches, while ‘B’ Division crushed FAPC and Head Quarters got the better of TSU in yesterday’s matches.

After a three-day break the tournament continues on Tuesday with PG opposing ‘C’ Division from 09:00hrs, before ‘G’ Division clash with ‘E’ Division in the afternoon game which is scheduled to commence at 13:00hrs.

Thompson’s 5-9 with back-up from Micheal Newland, who had 2-14, helped to dismiss FAPC for 96 in 18 overs despite 29 each from Reon Venture and Sadiq Mohammed.

Led by an unbroken 99-run stand, the Berbicians reached 99 without loss in 10.4 overs with 22-year-old Berbice Police first division batsman Kedder Amsterdam hitting two fours and five sixes in a shot filled 51 and Berbice Police first division Captain Philbert Wilburg reaching the boundary four times and clearing in twice in an unbeaten 33.

The right-handed Amsterdam finished the contest in emphatic fashion by hitting fellow Berbician Rocky Hutson over the Police Sports Club Pavilion.

In the afternoon game HQ were off to a ‘flyer’ with Andrew Lyght jr (11) and Kevin Boodie scoring 37 in four overs before Lyght hit spinner Andel Doris to cover.

Boodie was dropped by Doris off his own bowling and next ball by Lennox Williams at long-off when a powerfully hit drive burst through his hands and went for six with Boodie then on five.

Boodie raced to 35 with two sixes and a four before he clipped Gavin Jagnarine to mid-wicket where Skipper Eon Rodrigues dived forward to take a brilliant low catch.

Rodrigues, a one-man Army, was to take two more stunning catches as Dwayne Dodson hit three fours and two sixes in 42 and Troy Benn, who began slowly, changed gears to hit four fours and three sixes in 61. Sahuz Hannif chipped in with 26 as HQ reached 199-8.

Doris (3-12) and Lawrence Williams (3-14) bowled well for TSC who crumbled for 111 as only Rodrigues, who smashed Dodson for three sixes and four in his only over, missed a big hit in the next over and was bowled by Boodie for 31. Boodie had 4-12 from three overs.

In Thursday, Tendell London (55) and Nicolai Reddy (37) led PG to 179-8 before three wickets each from Paul Tyndall and Joel Chisolm led them to a 54-run win over ‘C’ division who fell for 126 despite 41 from Crisan Grant as Keston Hardcourt and Imzam Nizamudin took three wickets each.

In the afternoon game, ‘G’ Division beat ‘E’ Division after Kuali Abrams hit eight fours and two sixes in 50 to take his team to 127.

Khemchan Khan, Anthony Adams and Nicolas Persaud took two wickets each before Moore captured three consecutive wickets in his first over to finish with 3-5.

Alex Williams made 22 as ‘E’ Division crashed to 83 in 15-4 overs with Wicket Keeper Kemol Savory returning the best bowling figures of 3-8.