One editor want to know de Waterfalls boss man better

De Waterfalls boss man in de news. A reporter from de Big Market paper call him to find out wha he building pun Regent Street.

De boss man tell de reporter that he should mind he own business and that what he building is he personal and private business.

Nobody don’t share dem business plan wid de world. Not even Govts do that. In Guyana de Govt build nuff thing in secret.

De Enmore factory, de Cheddi Jagan Airport, De Sanata Complex, de Marriott and even de hydro seed dem was building in secret.

Thank God for de Waterfalls paper exposure odda wise all dem men woulda been walking round wid hydro in dem pants fuh pay back de debt.

De boss man didn’t plan to tell nobody but since de Big Market editor go pun Facebook and talk he name, he gun mek an exception.

He building a 15-storey brothel to legalise prostitution. Every day he notice nuff Guyanese getting charge and place before de court fuh trafficking in persons.

He see nuff of de people involve is Venezuelans. After careful consideration de boss man seh this can be a colourful and lucrative business.

He decide to tek advantage of de situation. He also want to mek life easy fuh de Big Market paper editor.

Dem boys seh de editor can come when de building done. He will be accommodated just like dem Venezuelan women fuh minding people private business wha ain’t news.

Dem boys also find it strange. Nuff buildings going up all over de country—in Bartica, Berbice, Lethem, Essequibo, East Coast, West Coast and not forgetting de big city, GT.

De Big Market paper never ask nobody what dem building. It got to be that he got he eyes pun de Waterfalls boss man.

A few years ago he went after a man who was building a mall at Regent and Wellington Street. That man has a name like de boss man. Ram Lall.

Now he wants to run behind de Waterfalls boss man—Glenn Lall. He want to get to know de boss man better. That is why de boss man seh he designing a room specially fuh him.

Talk half and ask if anybody does share dem business plan.