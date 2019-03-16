Landlord allegedly breaks into tenant’s apartment, steals phone and cash

A landlord found himself in hot water as he was brought before the court after his tenant accused him of breaking and entering her home to steal her phone and a quantity of cash.

Peter Rollox made an appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer his charge.

Rollox pleaded not guilty to the charge which read that on February 11, 2019 he broke and entered the dwelling home of Anastasia Semple and stole one Samsung Galaxy S6 phone and $20,000 cash.

The landlord who was not represented by an attorney-at-law told the court he is 31 years old and shares the said premises where the alleged incident took place.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objections for bail to be granted to Rollox, therefore, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly granted bail to the tune of $50,000. The defendant was instructed to return to court on April 5, next.

Meanwhile, in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Brian Bess, 31, from Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma, denied a break and enter charge after it was read to him.

It was alleged that on March 13, 2019 at Water Front, Port Kaituma, North West District, he broke and entered the business place of Sabrina Johnson and stole $300, 000 cash.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objections to bail for the defendant. However, he mentioned that nothing was recovered. Bess was granted bail in the sum of $100, 000.

The matter was adjourned to March 19, 2019.