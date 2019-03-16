Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s second leg International commentator for next Sunday’s showcase

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee’s Triple Crown’s second leg will gallop off next Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club in West Coast Berbice (45 minutes from Georgetown), and according to

chairman of the organising committee, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., an International commentator with over 20 years of experience will be flying into Guyana to announce at the anticipated event.

The announcer is Nicholas Chadee of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) who has been plying his trade for over two decades, not only in the Twin Island Republic of T&T but across the region.

Mohamed mentioned to Kaieteur Sport that, “This is a big move for us to have an international commentator as we look to raise the standard of horse racing locally not only via prize money but by the quality of the competition.”

So far, almost 70 entries have been registered for the second leg and it was shared by the organiser that the track is in good condition and it will maintain its standard once the good weather upholds.

Mohamed hinted that, “Turfites can expect to be fully entertained with a few surprise entries in the feature race.”

Over $20million in cash and prizes are up grabs over the three legs of the Triple Crown event with the grand finale slated for Easter Sunday, April 21, at the Port Mourant Turf Club.

Next Sunday’s feature race will attract a total prize purse amounting to almost $2million with the winner of that C Class and lower race pocketing $1million.

The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race will pocket $400,000, the F Class winner; $350,000, H Class; $300,000, I Class; $250,000, J class; $230,000, K Class; $220,000, L Class; $200,000, L Class and lower; $140,000.