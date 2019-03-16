Islamic Development Bank in discussion with Govt. on education related partnership

Earlier this week a team of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) representatives on a diagnostic mission to Guyana, met with Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, with a view to establishing Reverse Linkages.

This initiative is one aimed at sharing knowledge and expertise in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Technical Vocational Education (TVET) amongst other areas.

IDB team comprised of Mr. Aminuddin Mat Ariff, Regional Coordinator (ASIA) Reverse Linkage IDB and Mr. Ali Sen, Country Manager IDB in addition to Malasia’s Private Sector representative Br. Rosli Mahat, Senior Vice President, Investment and Corporate Finance of Serba Dinamik; Br. Ahamad Sukri Ibrahim, Project Delivery and Dr. Mohamed Ackiel Mohamed, Vice President Special Projects. Also, on the team were Mr. Kads Khan, Director of Guysons and Mr. Pretipaul Jaigobin Economic and Financial Analyst II of the Ministry of Finance.

To ensure that the engagement of the sharing of expertise and knowledge between the two countries is sustainable, private sector participation is encouraged. The bank’s objective in Guyana is to facilitate the engagement between the Government of Malaysia through their private sector and the government of Guyana to promote South-South Cooperation modality.

The team from the IDB is here as part of a Reverse Linkage programme, which is aimed at bringing skills from the organization of Islamic Countries, to see how those skills can be passed on to other member countries including Guyana.

Khan in his overview said given Guyana’s new-found resource, Oil and gas, it was felt that some assistance can be provided, as a consequence following discussions the team is visiting Guyana. On the IDB’s behalf, leader of the delegation, Mr. Aminuddin Mat Ariff, expressed gratitude to Henry for accommodating his team comprised of Malaysian Knowledge and Expertise providers on ICT/Tvet, Rice and Halall Ecosystem developers.

Two other delegations are at present engaged in familiarisation visits to other parts of Guyana to look at feasibility studies for the other projects of the Halall Ecosystem while the rice production is already approved by the Government and Malaysia and it’s in the implementation phase.