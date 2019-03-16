Guyana Lawn Tennis Association 2019 holds AGM and Elections

The Guyana Lawn Tennis Association held its Annual General Meeting & Elections on Thursday March 14th, at the National Racquet Center.

The AGM commenced with representatives from five tennis clubs and the Guyana Coaches Association in attendance. The clubs represented were Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club, Sheltez Tennis Club, Roraima Tennis Club, United Tennis Club and Non-Pariel Tennis Club.

Mr. Ivor O’Brian past General Secretary of the Guyana Olympic Association performed the duties of the Returning Officer.

The election results are as follows:

Samuel Barakat – President (Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club) Re-Elected Unopposed

Cristy Campbell – 1st Vice President (Roraima Tennis Club) Re-Elected Unopposed

Nigel Niles – 2nd Vice President (Roraima Tennis Club)

Tina Ram – Treasurer (Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club) Re-Elected Unopposed

Shinessa Thompson – Secretary (Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club)

Andre Lopes – Committee Member (Coaches Association)

Alvin Doris – Committee Member (Sheltez Tennis Club)

Annabelle Carter-Sharma – Committee Member (Sheltez Tennis Club)

Romela Forde – Committee Member (Roraima Tennis Club)

Newly elected members are Nigel Niles, Shinessa Thompson, Andre Lopes, Alvin Doris, Annabelle Carter-Sharma and Romela Forde.

Grace McCalmon and Ramesh Seebarran are Life Members and Shelly Daly Honorary Member.

President Barakat reported on a successful year. There was certification by ITF for Level 1 and Level 2 coaches, Junior Tennis Initiative programme in several schools sponsored by an ITF grant, and formation of the Guyana Coaches Association.

Plans for 2019 are strengthening the clubs organization, working with the government and upgrade the National Racquet Center and National Park tennis facilities to an acceptable standard.

The main hindrance for tennis in Guyana is lack of facilities. The country does not have a regionally approved facility. Clubs, coaches, players, parents and GLTA executives are driven for further development of tennis to a world class level in Guyana.

The association will continue their successful programmes with the support of major donors and sponsors of tournaments; GBTI, Bakewell, Trophy Stall, Bounty Farm, Mr. James Samuels, Mr. Amar Ally (Guyoil), Exxonmobil, Power Producers & Distributors Inc., Guyana Olympic Association, National Sports Commission, P & P Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Toolsie Persaud Limited, Engineering and Construction Inc., John Fernandes Ltd, Massy Industries, PAS Cargo, Rohan Auto Spares and Hassan Tractor Spares to name a few.