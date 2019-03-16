GRFU 2019 season opens today with 15s clash at National Park Busy year ahead for men’s 15s and 7s teams

With at least two matches against international teams slated for April and May, the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 2019 season officially opens with the President XV playing the Vice President XV at the Athletics Track in the National Park tomorrow at 16:30hrs.

This game will be followed by the commencement of the first round of the Bounty Farm 2019 XV Championships next week that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) are the reigning Champions.

Guyana is slated to host debutants Guadeloupe on April 27th in the RAN South Zone Championships final with the winner playing Bermuda for the overall championship honors as well as the right to play the loser of the Mexico vs. Cayman Islands match later in the year for promotion into the Americas Challenge Championships. Should Guyana defeat Guadeloupe they will host North Zone winners Bermuda (who defeated Jamaica 43 – 14) at home the following month of May.

Following the International Game(s) vs. Guadeloupe and possibly Bermuda, the Bounty Farm XVs competition first round will take a break in May to commence the sevens preparations with the Banks DIH Sevens commencing. This will be followed by several corporate sponsored sevens competitions building up to the 2019 RAN Sevens Championships which will run from July 7th – 8th, followed by the Pan American Games Rugby Sevens championships July 27th.

Guyana qualified for the Pan American Games as runner up to Jamaica in 2018 following an extremely tight contest similar to the 2017 result.

Following its recent loss to Cayman Islands by a largely inexperienced development team, the GRFU has called up a number of its more experienced players to ensure that the Nation is well represented. This weekend’s game will be used as a yardstick towards identifying the best promising players in the run up to April 27th scrum with Guadeloupe.

A possible list of players called up for this weekend’s game has been released by the coaches and GRFU President, Peter Green, will be meeting with all players after the game.

Teams:

President XV: Jamal Junior, Keifer Lopes, Jason Tyrell, Kevon David, James Osbourne, Grantley Williams, Jamal Angus, Rondell McArthur, Ryan Gonsalves, Lancelot Adonis, Godfrey Broomes, Michael Barrow, David Garrett, Junior Darrell, Tyrese Prescott, Patrick King, Ryan Dey, Dwayne Schroeder.

Vice President XV: Phibian Joseph, Glenroy Poole, Cyon Kitt, Jose Felicien, Walter George, Sean Phillips, Kurt Hunte, Cloyd Prowell, Daniel De Abreu, Peabo Hamilton, Avery Corbin, Claudius Butts, Elwin Chase, O’Neil Charles, Lloyd Anderson, Rickford Cummings, Tobe David, Selwyn Henry, Daniel Anderson.