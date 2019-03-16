Exciting animals set for tomorrow’s Kennard’s Phagwah Race meet

The stage is set for the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) grand horserace meet which gallops off tomorrow at the club’s track at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.

The annual Phagwah Race meet has been one of the country’s traditions over the years and this year’s meet is being deemed the ‘biggest’ in recent years, according to club President, Justice Cecil Kennard.

For tomorrow’s event, the feature race is for horses F3 and Lower, and among the animals set to compete are – Awesome Warriors, Sheriff, Miss Olympic, The Rock, Just In Time, Secret Flyer, Release the Beast, The Cash and Blue Eye Boy.

The three-year-old Guyana-bred horses’ race will see the winner taking home $250,000 and a trophy over seven-furlongs.

The J&K Class will carry a race, which is over seven furlongs, and will see the first-place winner bagging $200,000 and a trophy.

The race classified for L Class open animals will carry a winning purse of $180,000, while the race for the L Class non-winners will see the winner claiming $150,000 and a trophy. There is also a race for L Class non-earners, and will see animals racing for a top purse of $130,000 and a trophy.

According to a release from the organisers, in the event that there are less than five horses entered for any event, the club reserves the right to cancel or reframe the said event or reduce the prize money after consulting with the horse owners. Five horses must start before a third-place prize is paid, while seven horses must start a race before a fourth-place prize is paid.

Race time tomorrow is 12:30hrs.

Among the other sponsors assisting the staging of the event are: Ansa Mc Al Trading Ltd., Demerara Distillers Ltd., Muneshwar’s Ltd., Republic Bank, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, Dalip Trading, Horse Shoe Racing Service, Nand Persaud and Co., Mike’s Pharmacy, Patsan Trading Enterprise, JP Ghamandi, Mattai’s Supermarket, Kanhai’s Guyana Electrical Agency, Silvie’s General Store, Rice Miller-Kissoon Dyal, Rohan Oditt of M and B Contracting Company, D. Gobin Agri Spares of Essequibo, Goodwood Racing Service, Trophy Stall, Mohamed’s Enterprise and L. Seepersaud Maraj and Sons.