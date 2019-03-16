Latest update March 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

East Coast win Demerara Cricket Board Under-17 Inter Association title

Mar 16, 2019 Sports 0

In the final of the DCB Under-17 Inter Association competition, East Coast Demerara emerged champions defeating East Bank Demerara by 51 runs, while Georgetown crushed West Demerara by a massive

East Coast Demerara Under-17 Team, Captain Chanderpaul Ramraj collecting trophy from Ms. Kavita Yadram in the presence of his teammates.

121 runs.
Over at Lusignan, East Coast won the toss and chose to bat scoring a well composed 165 for 8 from 50 overs with Chetram Balgobin scoring 57, Romel Datterdeen 25 and Chanderpaul Ramraj 25. Bowling for East Bank Demerara, Elnathan Sukhandan, Jaafar Prinder and Mathew Nandu took 2 for 19, 19 and 41 respectively.
In reply, East Bank once looked as if they had the title in their hands but lost it after they lost the wicket of Mathew Nandu who top scored with a well composed 54 and was supported by Rivaldo Phillips who chipped in with 21 and Taddeus Lovell 10. Reynoldo Mohamed was the most instrumental bowler collecting 4 for 17, while Rudranauth Kission, Ajay Gainda and Edmond Pearson took 1 wicket a piece.
Over At Wales, Georgetown won the toss and elected to bat scoring 161 for 5 from a reduced 39 overs due to rain. Brandon Jaikaran top scored with 50, Zechariah Mootoo scored 34 not out while Niran Bissu 29. Bowling for West Demerara, Daniel Roberts 2 for 25 and Nityanand Mathura 2 for 27.
In reply, West Demerara struggled to reach their target and fell for a meager 40 from just 21.2 overs. Andre Seepersaud was the batsman to reach double figure, with 12. Daniel Mootoo was the most destructive bowler grabbing 4 for 9, while support was gained from Joel Gilkes who took 3 for 9.

 

