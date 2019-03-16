Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Bragging rights at stake as East vs. West collide -massive turnout expected from both sides of the river

With the reality of East versus West, Berbicians on both sides of the river will have the opportunity to see which side of the divide will come away with bragging rights when the final of this year’s Berbice Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition climaxes this evening at the New Amsterdam Ferry Stelling.

Defending champion Trafalgar are still the strong favourites to retain their crown, but East Berbice teams New Amsterdam Kings and East bank Gunners will want to have a say in disrupting their reign at the top.

Champs Trafalgar will first have to get past Lichfield in the first semi-final, while NA Kings will face East Bank Gunners in the other encounter with the winners to meet in the final.

All four semi-finalists have displayed impressive form to date and while predicting which two teams will survive the respective semi-finals, fans are virtually assured of two riveting games, before the championship showdown.

Trafalgar have players the quality of Kevin Layne, Olvis Mitchell and Delwyn Fraser to lead their quest for a final spot, while the same could be said of Lichfield whose pursuit of victory will be spearheaded by Allan Garnett, Shelton George and Carlos Grant.

In the other semi-final, the Kings will be hoping that Quinn Hazel and Jamal Butts produce the kind of performances that will result in victory.

Conversely, East Bank Gunners chase for a place in the final will depend on how well Sherwin Nicholson and Joseph Giddings combine in offence.

The winning team will receive $300,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $150,000, $100,000 and $75,000 respectively.

It is expected that a number of Banks DIH officials along with media representatives will be on hand to witness the finals of this year’s tournament.

The other sponsor on board is Colours Boutique of Robb Street.