Bartica Cycling ChallengeHistory set to unfold today as National cyclists battle for top honours

The best of the nation’s cyclists are set and ready for the inaugural Bartica Cycling Challenge which will unfold today from 08:00hrs in the Town of Bartica.

Sponsored by the Mayor and Town Council, today’s event which will see multiple races including events for the residents of the Town has over $400,000 in cash and other prizes at stake.

President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Horace Burrowes and Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall have both expressed delight at being able to collaborate for this historic event which will be an annual affair.

In handing over the sponsorship to the GCF President in the presence of a number of cyclists, Mayor Marshall expressed gratitude to the clubs and their members for making the Bartica Cycling Challenge, possible.

“I would like to personally thank Mr. Burrowes for the foresight in approaching the Council to bring this event off. It is the first time that we here in Bartica would be having the best of Guyana’s cyclist competing on our roads and I know that the residents are all exited and looking forward to this event.”

Mayor Marshall went on to thank his Council for supporting history and is confident that this partnership is the beginning of great things for Barticians.

Burrowes in turn, showered praises on Mayor Marshall and the town Council of Bartica for leading the way and exhibiting what can be accomplished through partnerships that will empower the youths in sports.

“This initiative is a great one that will, I am sure see the pool of cyclists in Guyana increasing. I am told that there will be over forty young riders coming out to be a part of the event and we look forward to seeing them in action.”

There will be races for BMX riders Open to 8 years-old; 9-12, juvenile and females (6 laps on the flat course approximately 5-miles), juniors and veterans will do 15 laps on the original course which approximately 1.2 miles per lap while the seniors will do 35 laps (42 miles).

Following is the prize list:

Seniors -1st $170,000, 2nd $70,000, 3rd $40,000, 4th $30,000, 5th $20,000 and 6th $10,000.

Juniors – 1st $15,000, 2nf $10,000, 3rd $5000.00 and Masters – 1st $20,000, 2nd $15,000, 3rd$10,000.

Trophies, helmets, water bottles, tires and clothing will also be presented as prizes.