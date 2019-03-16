Latest update March 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Aurora Knight Riders CC donates pillows to Suddie Public Hospital Maternity Ward

Mar 16, 2019

As part of its 9th anniversary celebrations, the Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club made a timely donation of a quantity of pillows to the maternity ward of the Public Hospital Suddie on Thursday last. At the simple handing over ceremony, the pillows were presented to Dr Colleen Adams on behalf of the RHO for the OBGYN Department by president of the club Mr. Reshad Ally. Mr. Ally stated that all the members of the club are elated to have played a part in this wonderful initiative. He further highlighted the fact that many mothers, sisters, aunts and nieces will benefit from the donation; something that will certainly warm the hearts of all those associated with the club.
Dr Adams in the presence of Dr Heavana Budhram, Dr Goolcharan Dyal and two other health personnel, thanked the members of the club for their humane intervention and promised to ensure the pillows are used for its intended purpose.
This is one of the many activities planned by the club as part of its 9th anniversary celebrations. The funds were provided by the club and Mr. Awaaz Ally, a son of Aurora.

 

