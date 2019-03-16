Almost 100 hire cars registered in first month of HD series ― HA series ended after 15 years; HC in 7 years

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has registered almost 100 hire cars in the first month of the new HD series- an indication that more Guyane

se are entering the transportation service sector in keeping with an increased number of visitors and investors to these shores.

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), GRA’s Communication Officer, Fabian Clowes, explained that after some seven years of the HC series, “We have now started a new hire car series, HD in February 2019.”

As of March 12, 2019, about 95 motor vehicles were already registered under the HD series since it commenced in February.

Providing some statistics on the hire car series, Clowes related that the HA series began in July 1986 and lasted for 15 years; the HB series started in April 2002 and lasted for nine years, and the HC series started in September 2011 and lasted only seven years.

Clowes also noted that the situation is similar to the registration of private vehicles under the XX series. This, he said, is evidence of the fact that more Guyanese are n

ow able to be motorcar and motorcycle owners, thus entering into owning a business in the field.

The private series or any other series Clowes explained, “when it reaches to the ZZ series, we start all over again, but this time you will be seeing PAB then PAC and it moves down the line from there.”

Clowes added out that for any series including the ‘H’ series, there is a benchmark for registered vehicles within that series.

“For the Guyana Revenue to commence registration of new vehicles in a new series, the total number of vehicles registered must reach a benchmark of 9,999.

He explained that all series run in alphabetical order, “we are presently in the HD for hire cars and for private we are in the XX series. The only alphabetical letters that are not utilised are I, O, U and Q.”

A hire car licence can now be obtained from any of the GRA’s Offices countrywide; it costs $3,000 and is valid for 3 years.