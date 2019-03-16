Latest update March 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Agard in Haiti to officiate in National Championships

Mar 16, 2019

Head of the Guyana Boxing Association Referee/Judge Commission, Ramona Agard, is in Haiti to officiate in that country’s National Championships. Miss Agard, one of three AIBA One Star referees in

Ramona Agard

Guyana, departed here on Wednesday and will return on Monday.
Her trip to Haiti was made possible following discussions with the Boxing Association of Haiti and GBA president Steve Ninvalle. According to Ninvalle, the GBA has embarked on a systematic approach to exposing its accredited officials.
“Miss Agard is one of three AIBA certified referees that we have. The intention is to have all three exposed to more international tournaments this year. Plans are also on stream to have at least one write the Two Star exam this year,” Ninvalle said.
“Guyana has an excellent relationship with Haiti when it comes to Boxing and the request for Miss Agard was accepted immediately,” Ninvalle added.
Agard and Richard Braithwaite were successful at the AIBA One Star exams in Barbados in 2016. One year later GDF Warrant Officer Lawrence Assanah became the third Guyanese to receive the coveted badge.

