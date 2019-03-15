Wins for Bacchus Bulls and Affiance SC Central E’bo T20

Bacchus Bulls and Affiance Sports Club registered victories when play in the Central Essequibo Cricket Committee T20 tournament continued on Sunday last. Bacchus Bulls defeated Queenstown Sports Club by 4 wickets at Imam Bacchus ground.

Winning and toss and batting on a pitch that rendered much assistance to the fast bowlers, Queenstown Sports Club were restricted for 108-9. Randy Bridgemohan top scored with 28 (3×4 1×6) while Dr. Ralph Cox made 15; extras contributed 21.

Khulraj Persaud claimed 3-20 while Punraj Singh had 2-9 and Lallbachan Narine 2-13. Bacchus Bulls responded with 109-7 in 20 overs. Mohendra Balbadar made 27 (2×4 1×6) while Navendra Persaud scored 22 not out. Bridgemohan returned to take 2-15 and Kevin Martinborough 2-20.

At Affiance, the home team beat Rebels by 8 wickets. Rebels batted first and were sent packing for 48 which included 20 extras. Bowling for Affiance SC, Devendra Narine picked up 3-1 while Badesh Parsotam had 2-10. Affiance SC galloped to 53-2 in 3.3 overs in reply. Devendra Sookdeo made 22 not out.

The competition continues on Sunday. Reliance Hustlers will play Queenstown SC and Ramkissoon XI will take on Cotton Field Strikers at Reliance. At Imam Bacchus ground, Bacchus Bulls will battle Reliance Sports Club while Affiance Sports Club will host Ravens. Rebels drew the bye.