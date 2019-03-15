West Indies Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze Regional Cricket starts on Sunday

Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:27 AM
Guyana will begin the 2019 West Indies Women’s Super50 Regional Cricket Tournament on Sunday from 09:30hrs when they battle Trinidad & Tobago at Providence. The home team will take on Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Leewards and Windwards in a round-robin league with the team with most points after five rounds being declared champions.
The host Country will also oppose T&T in their opening match of the West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze tournament from 14:00 -16:45hrs on Thursday March 28 at the Providence Stadium where three matches will be played, daily.
Below are the full fixtures:
Super50 Cup
Sun 17th Mar Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana
9:30AM-4:35PM National Stadium
Leeward Islands v Barbados
9:30AM-4:35PM Everest
Jamaica v Windward Islands
9:30AM-4:35PM GCC
Mon 18th Mar Rest/ Practice
Tue 19th Mar Barbados v Windward Islands
9:30AM-4:35PM National Stadium
Trinidad & Tobago v Leeward Islands
9:30AM-4:35PM GCC
Jamaica v Guyana
9:30AM-4:35PM Everest
Wed 20th Rest/Practice
Thu 21st
9:30AM-4:35PM Guyana v Leeward Islands
Enmore
9:30AM-4:35PM Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands
Everest
9:30AM-4:35PM Barbados v Jamaica
GCC
Fri 22nd Rest/Practice
Sat 23rd Windward Islands v Leeward Islands
9:30AM-4:35PM Enmore
Guyana v Barbados 9:30AM-4:35PM
National Stadium
Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago
9:30AM-4:35PM Everest
Sun 24th Rest/Practice
Mon 25th Barbados v Trinidad & Tobago
9:30AM-4:35PM Enmore
Leeward Islands v Jamaica
9:30AM-4:35PM National Stadium
Windward Islands v Guyana
9:30AM-4:35PM GCC
T20 BLAZE
Wed 27th Rest/Practice
Thu 28th
9:00 – 11:45 AM Leeward Islands v Barbados
2:00 – 4:45 PM Trinidad v Guyana
7:00-9:45 PM Jamaica v Windward Islands
National Stadium
Fri 29th
9:00 – 11:45 AM Guyana v Leeward Islands
2:00 – 4:45 PM Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands
2:00 – 4:45 PM Barbados v Jamaica
National Stadium
Sat 30th Rest/Practice
Sun 31st Jamaica v Guyana
9:00 – 11:45 AM National Stadium
Barbados v Windward Islands
2:00 – 4:45 PM National Stadium
7:00-9:45 PM Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago
National Stadium
Mon 1st Rest/Practice
9:00 – 11:45 AM Barbados v Trinidad & Tobago
National Stadium
2:00 – 4:45 PM Leeward Islands v Jamaica
National Stadium
7:00-9:45 PM Windward Islands v Guyana
National Stadium
Wed 3rd Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago
9:00 – 11:45 AM National Stadium
2:00 – 4:45 PM Windward Islands v Leeward Islands
National Stadium
7:00-9:45 PM Guyana v Barbados
National Stadium
