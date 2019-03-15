West Indies Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze Regional Cricket starts on Sunday

Guyana will begin the 2019 West Indies Women’s Super50 Regional Cricket Tournament on Sunday from 09:30hrs when they battle Trinidad & Tobago at Providence. The home team will take on Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Leewards and Windwards in a round-robin league with the team with most points after five rounds being declared champions.

The host Country will also oppose T&T in their opening match of the West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze tournament from 14:00 -16:45hrs on Thursday March 28 at the Providence Stadium where three matches will be played, daily.

Below are the full fixtures:

Super50 Cup

Sun 17th Mar Trinidad & Tobago v Guyana

9:30AM-4:35PM National Stadium

Leeward Islands v Barbados

9:30AM-4:35PM Everest

Jamaica v Windward Islands

9:30AM-4:35PM GCC

Mon 18th Mar Rest/ Practice

Tue 19th Mar Barbados v Windward Islands

9:30AM-4:35PM National Stadium

Trinidad & Tobago v Leeward Islands

9:30AM-4:35PM GCC

Jamaica v Guyana

9:30AM-4:35PM Everest

Wed 20th Rest/Practice

Thu 21st

9:30AM-4:35PM Guyana v Leeward Islands

Enmore

9:30AM-4:35PM Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands

Everest

9:30AM-4:35PM Barbados v Jamaica

GCC

Fri 22nd Rest/Practice

Sat 23rd Windward Islands v Leeward Islands

9:30AM-4:35PM Enmore

Guyana v Barbados 9:30AM-4:35PM

National Stadium

Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago

9:30AM-4:35PM Everest

Sun 24th Rest/Practice

Mon 25th Barbados v Trinidad & Tobago

9:30AM-4:35PM Enmore

Leeward Islands v Jamaica

9:30AM-4:35PM National Stadium

Windward Islands v Guyana

9:30AM-4:35PM GCC

T20 BLAZE

Wed 27th Rest/Practice

Thu 28th

9:00 – 11:45 AM Leeward Islands v Barbados

2:00 – 4:45 PM Trinidad v Guyana

7:00-9:45 PM Jamaica v Windward Islands

National Stadium

Fri 29th

9:00 – 11:45 AM Guyana v Leeward Islands

2:00 – 4:45 PM Trinidad & Tobago v Windward Islands

2:00 – 4:45 PM Barbados v Jamaica

National Stadium

Sat 30th Rest/Practice

Sun 31st Jamaica v Guyana

9:00 – 11:45 AM National Stadium

Barbados v Windward Islands

2:00 – 4:45 PM National Stadium

7:00-9:45 PM Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago

National Stadium

Mon 1st Rest/Practice

9:00 – 11:45 AM Barbados v Trinidad & Tobago

National Stadium

2:00 – 4:45 PM Leeward Islands v Jamaica

National Stadium

7:00-9:45 PM Windward Islands v Guyana

National Stadium

Wed 3rd Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago

9:00 – 11:45 AM National Stadium

2:00 – 4:45 PM Windward Islands v Leeward Islands

National Stadium

7:00-9:45 PM Guyana v Barbados

National Stadium