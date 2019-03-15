Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Waini boat explosion… Badly decomposed body buried

Police have buried the badly decomposed body, which washed up at Barima on Wednesday.
An official said that the ranks were forced to bury the remains in a shallow grave because of the state of the corpse.
The remains are likely to be exhumed today for a postmortem. The victim, who was nude, is believed to be blind passenger, Carl Archer.
Archer was travelling with his wife, 73-year-old Phyllis Archer when the mishap occurred.
She sustained burns and is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
Police had recovered the body of Antonio Wells, a Venezuelan, at Shell Beach several hours after the mishap.
But it remains unclear if any more passengers might have perished. Police sources said that several Venezuelans were rescued and may have returned to their homeland.
The whereabouts of the boat captain, known only as “Sakie,” remains unknown
The explosion occurred around 08:00 hrs on Sunday, shortly after the vessel, which had ferried some 24 passengers from Venezuela, arrived at Barima/Waini, Region One.

