Victim nabs burglar with stolen TV while heading to police station

After breaking into a La Parfaite, West Bank Demerara residence, a burglar got the shock of his life yesterday when he and his victim came face to face while the victim was heading to a police station.

The victim, who rents a two bedroom home at First Street, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, told this newspaper that he had arrived home from church around 20:45 hrs and upon approaching his door, realized it was wide open. It was upon entering the master bedroom that he discovered his 32 inch coloured television (valued at almost $100,000.00) missing.

“I had just returned from church and was most shocked to find my house door wide open…I know I had secured it before I left around 08:00 hrs the said morning.

For a moment, I thought that I had maybe forgotten since everything else in the house seemed normal. It was when I entered the bedroom I realised that the television was gone… I left hurriedly to make a police report, having no idea I would encounter the thief along the way with the television in his possession.”

The resident said he made his way to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station and was told by ranks there that he would have to report the matter to the La Grange Police Station. It was while he was en route there that the unexpected occurred…

“In the midst of all this, I was praying and saying, God you bring justice swift and fast…and deal with the person who did this…As I was passing the GBTI Bank at Vreed-en-Hoop, I noticed a young man walking on the left hand side of the road with what appeared to be a large flat object concealed in a large black plastic garbage bag. Something drove me to look closer and I recognized the young man as one who frequents the neighbourhood in La Parfaite Harmonie. I yelled at him and in the same breath instructed the car driver to turn around, since the young man had paused on the roadside. The driver complied and I jumped out of the car. I ran up to the young man and demanded of him what he had concealed in the bag. He began stuttering saying it was not a television and in the same breath muttering that it was a television and it belongs to a friend. I was ready to get physical, and he was visibly shaking. I then got on my cellular phone and indicated that I was calling the police and he broke down, admitting that he had indeed stolen the television from my home,”

The thief admitted to entering the house through a bedroom window that was not properly secured.

According to the victim, the 32-year-old revealed that he had wiped the doorknob clean of finger prints, before leaving with the television set.

Although the thief returned the stolen TV, the resident is still considering filing a report. He said an individual fitting Wilson’s description had attempted to enter the home by scaling up a ladder.