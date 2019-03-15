Thieves break into tomb, remove US$300 .

Cops in Berbice are investigating a strange break and enter and larceny at Number 66 Village Cemetary.

As crazy as it may sound, someone actually raided the tomb of a 60-year-old man identified as Roopnarine Kowlessar. He died on the 23rd of February, 2019.

According to the dead man’s son, he accompanied two of his overseas-based siblings to the cemetery.

“We went to visit the tomb because my brother and sister were going back to New York, so they just went for the last visit and when we came, we saw three tile break, chisel marks and a small hole at the top of the tomb but we left and go airport”.

He added that it was while he on his way to Brighton Village, Corentyne, Berbice, that he received a call from his mother informing him that his father’s tomb was broken into.

“When I come, I see the casket in front the tomb and the body outside and I just bring the man and put in back the body inside and fit up back the tomb. It had some US currency ($300) that was missing from inside”, the son said.