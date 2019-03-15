Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:29 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The US has a vital role in the preservation of our democracy

Mar 15, 2019 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

In these times of political uncertainty and rising tension, it is refreshing to hear from the newly-appointed US Ambassador Ann Lynch that the United States supports free and fair elections in Guyana.
The United States has a vital role to play in the preservation of our democracy. It was instrumental in the restoration of democratic rule on October 5, 1992 following close to three decades of PNC authoritarian rule.
As the Ambassador rightly pointed out, the country stands to benefit enormously from oil and gas in the near future and it is therefore imperative that as a country, we strengthen our democratic institutions to allow for representative democracy reflective of our political and ethnic diversity.

Hydar Ally

More in this category

Sports

GLC/Let’s Bet Sports support Golden Jaguar’s Gold Cup quest

GLC/Let’s Bet Sports support Golden Jaguar’s Gold Cup quest

Mar 15, 2019

  The Guyana Lottery Company (GLC), through their Let’s Bet Sports brand, yesterday announced an alliance with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for the March 23 game against Belize in the...
Read More
Golden Jaguars 18-man squad for Suriname match tomorrow leaves today

Golden Jaguars 18-man squad for Suriname match...

Mar 15, 2019

Guyanese Damani David continues to blaze the trail in the Bahamas

Guyanese Damani David continues to blaze the...

Mar 15, 2019

Hurricanes batting flop hands Jaguars title

Hurricanes batting flop hands Jaguars title

Mar 15, 2019

Robert and Ravi Birthday Golf Classic Tee off tomorrow

Robert and Ravi Birthday Golf Classic Tee off...

Mar 15, 2019

Saw Pit overcome Christ Ambassadors by four wickets despite Watkins ton

Saw Pit overcome Christ Ambassadors by four...

Mar 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The things that Santos said

    Bernard De Santos who died last week has left his mark on the country, as much as the country left its mark on him. This... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]