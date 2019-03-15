The US has a vital role in the preservation of our democracy

Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:29 AM
In these times of political uncertainty and rising tension, it is refreshing to hear from the newly-appointed US Ambassador Ann Lynch that the United States supports free and fair elections in Guyana.
The United States has a vital role to play in the preservation of our democracy. It was instrumental in the restoration of democratic rule on October 5, 1992 following close to three decades of PNC authoritarian rule.
As the Ambassador rightly pointed out, the country stands to benefit enormously from oil and gas in the near future and it is therefore imperative that as a country, we strengthen our democratic institutions to allow for representative democracy reflective of our political and ethnic diversity.
Hydar Ally
Mar 15, 2019The Guyana Lottery Company (GLC), through their Let’s Bet Sports brand, yesterday announced an alliance with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for the March 23 game against Belize in the...
Mar 15, 2019
Mar 15, 2019
Mar 15, 2019
Mar 15, 2019
Mar 15, 2019
I thought that the latter part of the long rule of the PPP, with the Ramotar presidency, was the most laughable administration... more
Bernard De Santos who died last week has left his mark on the country, as much as the country left its mark on him. This... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]