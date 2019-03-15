The US has a vital role in the preservation of our democracy

DEAR EDITOR,

In these times of political uncertainty and rising tension, it is refreshing to hear from the newly-appointed US Ambassador Ann Lynch that the United States supports free and fair elections in Guyana.

The United States has a vital role to play in the preservation of our democracy. It was instrumental in the restoration of democratic rule on October 5, 1992 following close to three decades of PNC authoritarian rule.

As the Ambassador rightly pointed out, the country stands to benefit enormously from oil and gas in the near future and it is therefore imperative that as a country, we strengthen our democratic institutions to allow for representative democracy reflective of our political and ethnic diversity.

Hydar Ally