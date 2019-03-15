Some crucial traffic lights are inoperable

Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:29 AM
For some time now, the traffic lights controlling the junction of the Rupert Craig Highway and Sheriff Street have not been working.
This remains an extremely dangerous situation. Traffic travelling North on Sheriff Street and attempting to enter and cross the Rupert Craig Highway do so at the peril of their lives.
There are other traffic lights on Sheriff Street that are not working for some considerable time, for instance, at the crossing of Duncan and Sheriff Streets.
There is also a traffic light, which controls the crossing of the Railway Embankment Road and Ogle Airport Road which is left permanently flashing. The result is that anyone attempting to cross the Railway Embankment Road and the Ogle Airport Road, again, does so at the risk of their life. The Ogle Airport Road is the main road with appreciable traffic to and from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport. At peak traffic hours in the morning and in the afternoon, this light should be turned on to full operation.
It’s noteworthy that as a result of the repairs being carried out on Sheriff Street, the Police Traffic Department has placed officers at the Sheriff Street and crossing roads in the early morning hours, but only up to 9:00 a.m.
Yours sincerely,
Kit Nascimento
