Skeldon man shot while fleeing GPF’s Narcotics ranks

An investigation is currently ongoing into the shooting of a 25-year-old man of Gurrpersaud Avenue, Number 79 Village, Berbice after he was shot by ranks attached to the Narcotics Unit of the Guyana Police Force during a sting operation near a liquor shop at Linepath Upper Corentyne on Thursday.

Admitted at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit with a gunshot wound to the back, is Mahesh Brijpaul, a machine operator.

According to a police source, nine pounds of cannabis were found in a bucket near Brijpaul’s motorcycle that was parked on the street.

B’ Division Commander, Paul Langevine told the media that ranks from Berbice are investigating the matter, but no ranks are under close arrest.

He did not confirm that it was police from the city that carried out the shooting but would only say that “the police” are being investigated by Berbice police.

According to reports, Brijpaul was shot while running from undercover ranks attached to the Narcotics Unit of the Guyana Police Force in the vicinity of a liquor shop in Line Path, Berbice. However, the ranks allegedly told his relatives that he shot at them first. They allegedly later said he was running away during a narcotics bust operation.

His mother, Vanita Dindial, denied that her son was in a shoot-out with the police.

Dindial said her shot son was “in a bad state.”

The woman added that, “if he was found with anything and he is guilty then he should face the penalty…but they used excessive force because is not one shot they fire.”

Brijpaul is currently shackled and is under police guard at the New Amsterdam Hospital and investigations continue.