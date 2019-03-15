Robert and Ravi Birthday Golf Classic Tee off tomorrow

The Lusignan Golf Course will tomorrow host a unique tournament in honor of the birthday of two distinguished gentlemen of different professions, Legal and Religious Counselor Robert Hanoman and

Pandit ‘Ravi’ Rabindranath Persaud, both born on the same day and co-joined at the hip … by the game of golf! Both have been playing for over 20 years. Tee off time is 12:30hrs.

According to a Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) press release, this is a special occasion for Counselor Hanoman who is of the view that his game is certainly at its best level now – shooting his career best Net Score of 63 in the tournament he won last month – owing to encouraging coaching from President Aleem Hussain and to the tremendous improvement of the course with the help of team Macorp over the past year.

Pandit Ravi, who amongst many other roles, sits on the Integrity Commission, hosts TV programs, and is a spiritual advisor to many – including Counselor Robert – is himself a top performer on the golf course, having won several major tournaments including first place in his flight in the prestigious Guyana Open.

Both gentlemen have made significant and outstanding contributions to the LGC over the years. This weekend’s 3-Flight Medal Play tournament promises to be among the LGC’s top events this year, as it will feature all of the best players in Guyana coming out to celebrate with and support these gentlemen on the occasion.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd Best Net in each Flight, as well as Nearest The Pin and Longest Drive. The public is invited and welcome to be a part of the action, free of charge. Further information can be had by calling 220 5660.