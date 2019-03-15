Rehabilitation for dilapidated Georgetown andVreed-en-Hoop Stellings in design phase

For years, the Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop Stellings have been in a deplorable state, and have become occupational hazards for vendors and shoppers.

However, Jermaine Braithwaite, Senior Engineer at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, informed Kaieteur News that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has contracted Mott McDonald, a consultancy group from the United Kingdom, to conduct a feasibility study and designs for the rehabilitative works, which include the Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop Stellings.

The consultancy is being funded under a grant scheme by the United Kingdom government, through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF).

According to Braithwaite, the consultant’s contract began on October of 2018, and the design and feasibility studies should be completed by November 2019.

The consultant’s work includes an environmental, social impact assessment, a climate vulnerability study, and a gender study. Mott McDonald is currently undertaking stakeholder consultations with affected parties, including the Transport & Harbour Department, the Demerara Speedboat Association, beneficiaries of the sea defenses, and the users of the Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek Markets.

Braithwaite said that the consultant is going to advance consultations, in the future, with users of the Georgetown seawall front, and market users.

In a few months, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will receive a draft design for the stellings.

The wharves provide a dock for speedboats traversing from Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop, and back, transporting commuters who prefer to take the shorter route across the Demerara River.