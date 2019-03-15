Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Probe into Lusignan Prison video… 28 more days added to sentences of weapon-brandishing inmates -trio to also undergo rehab training

Mar 15, 2019 News 0

Two of the three Lusignan prisoners who were seen in a video brandishing weapons and issuing threats will have a further 28 days added to their sentences.
Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said that this decision was made following an internal investigation. He revealed that the two prisoners are presently serving 16 months each on robbery charges. They will now serve an additional 28 days.
The third inmate, who is on remand for robbery and attempted murder, has had his privileges forfeited. Samuels said that the charges are in keeping with the prison rules.
In addition, the trio will also undergo a period of training, counseling and mentorship designed “to change their mindset.”

The seized weapons

On suggestions that harsher punishment could have been imposed, the Director of Prisons noted that the Prison authorities at present face a serious problem with overcrowding.
It was two Tuesday ago that Prison officials became aware of a video of three inmates at the Lusignan holding bay brazenly brandishing improvised weapons, cursing and threatening to ‘kill.’
This led to two searches and the seizure of the weapons and a cell phone.
Samuels said that he received the video, captioned ‘Nation Entertainment,’ which was being circulated on social media.
“Immediately an investigation was launched and it revealed that the video was done in the holding bay at Lusignan.
“A search was conducted and the items seen in the possession of the prisoners were retrieved. When analysed, they were found to be improvised weapons made from the fence material and a pot cover. Also, one cell phone which was used to record the video was retrieved,” Samuels said.
In the brief video, with music in the background, the inmates are seen grinning and brandishing large, improvised knives.
“Doan say nothing,“ one warns, while imitating someone pulling the trigger of a gun. “I gon kill alyuh mother (expletive) when I come out.”
“Doan say nothing,” another inmate echoes.
Prison authorities have been more hard pressed to keep prohibited items out of the country’s penitentiaries since inmates torched the Georgetown Prisons and carried similar acts and damage at the Lusignan Prison.

 

More in this category

Sports

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s Second Leg ‘Vera’s Finally’ returns after injury

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s Second Leg ‘Vera’s Finally’ returns...

Mar 15, 2019

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee’s Triple Crown’s Second Leg will gallop off next Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Port Mourant, Berbice and according to Chairman of the...
Read More
Beharry maintains partnership with Youth Basketball Guyana for 11th Year

Beharry maintains partnership with Youth...

Mar 15, 2019

GFF Elite League Season 4 – First double-header set for today at GDF Ground

GFF Elite League Season 4 – First...

Mar 15, 2019

GLC/Let’s Bet Sports support Golden Jaguar’s Gold Cup quest

GLC/Let’s Bet Sports support Golden Jaguar’s...

Mar 15, 2019

Golden Jaguars 18-man squad for Suriname match tomorrow leaves today

Golden Jaguars 18-man squad for Suriname match...

Mar 15, 2019

Guyanese Damani David continues to blaze the trail in the Bahamas

Guyanese Damani David continues to blaze the...

Mar 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]