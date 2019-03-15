Probe into Lusignan Prison video… 28 more days added to sentences of weapon-brandishing inmates -trio to also undergo rehab training

Two of the three Lusignan prisoners who were seen in a video brandishing weapons and issuing threats will have a further 28 days added to their sentences.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said that this decision was made following an internal investigation. He revealed that the two prisoners are presently serving 16 months each on robbery charges. They will now serve an additional 28 days.

The third inmate, who is on remand for robbery and attempted murder, has had his privileges forfeited. Samuels said that the charges are in keeping with the prison rules.

In addition, the trio will also undergo a period of training, counseling and mentorship designed “to change their mindset.”

On suggestions that harsher punishment could have been imposed, the Director of Prisons noted that the Prison authorities at present face a serious problem with overcrowding.

It was two Tuesday ago that Prison officials became aware of a video of three inmates at the Lusignan holding bay brazenly brandishing improvised weapons, cursing and threatening to ‘kill.’

This led to two searches and the seizure of the weapons and a cell phone.

Samuels said that he received the video, captioned ‘Nation Entertainment,’ which was being circulated on social media.

“Immediately an investigation was launched and it revealed that the video was done in the holding bay at Lusignan.

“A search was conducted and the items seen in the possession of the prisoners were retrieved. When analysed, they were found to be improvised weapons made from the fence material and a pot cover. Also, one cell phone which was used to record the video was retrieved,” Samuels said.

In the brief video, with music in the background, the inmates are seen grinning and brandishing large, improvised knives.

“Doan say nothing,“ one warns, while imitating someone pulling the trigger of a gun. “I gon kill alyuh mother (expletive) when I come out.”

“Doan say nothing,” another inmate echoes.

Prison authorities have been more hard pressed to keep prohibited items out of the country’s penitentiaries since inmates torched the Georgetown Prisons and carried similar acts and damage at the Lusignan Prison.