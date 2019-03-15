Jagdeo threw in GECOM for good measure

DEAR EDITOR,

One Ronald Singh in the SN/KN Thursday March 14, 2019 wrote a letter that the 2006 statements by President Jagdeo is taken out of context.

Singh in his letter uses as his only basis is the selection process of the Chairman in whom he claims there was confidence. What Singh is saying therefore is since the current Chairman of the Elections Commission was chosen by a Constitutional Process not by the Leader of the Opposition Jagdeo, then GECOM cannot be seen in the same vein.

This is incredulous. Besides being very ridiculous, the context in 2006 was even worse than Ronald Singh proffers. Mr. Jagdeo had completed his term and sought to extend it unconstitutionally and illegally. He threw in GECOM for good measure.

Earl Hamilton