Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

I am offering HFLE advice

Mar 15, 2019 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

I have seen the recent calls by certain prominent persons about the resumption of the Health and Family Life Education [HFLE] programme in our schools.
I was a prominent member of the team, which had introduced this at the Teacher’s Training College for teachers undergoing training, as well as in various centres around the country involving groups of teachers, as a part of a team headed by a very talented and committed Roman Catholic priest.
Apart from the actual training sessions, we had introduced and shared, at no cost to the Ministry of Education, handbooks with the course material. We conducted these classes for a number of years, but were unceremoniously ordered to stop the programme, apparently because it was suspected that we were preaching some form of religion. This was very far from the truth, and we the trainers, as well as many teachers and head teachers around the country, were very disappointed that this invaluable input into our children’s health and social upbringing was being curtailed because of some error in judgment by some political boss, who incidentally had offered no alternative to fulfill the vital objectives of the programme.
However, I am heartened by this call for its revival, and I am now offering my services for any advice and other input I may be able to give that will help to bring it to a reality. Please email me at [email protected] if you choose to accept this offer of cooperation.

Yours sincerely,
Roy Paul

More in this category

Sports

Robert and Ravi Birthday Golf Classic Tee off tomorrow

Robert and Ravi Birthday Golf Classic Tee off tomorrow

Mar 15, 2019

  The Lusignan Golf Course will tomorrow host a unique tournament in honor of the birthday of two distinguished gentlemen of different professions, Legal and Religious Counselor Robert Hanoman...
Read More
Saw Pit overcome Christ Ambassadors by four wickets despite Watkins ton

Saw Pit overcome Christ Ambassadors by four...

Mar 15, 2019

GSA/Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level TournamentShomari Wilshire on fire on opening Night

GSA/Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level...

Mar 15, 2019

Under-23 and First Divisions tip off tonight GABA/Let’s Bet Sports KO

Under-23 and First Divisions tip off tonight...

Mar 15, 2019

West Indies Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze Regional Cricket starts on Sunday

West Indies Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze...

Mar 15, 2019

Wins for Bacchus Bulls and Affiance SC Central E’bo T20

Wins for Bacchus Bulls and Affiance SC Central...

Mar 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The things that Santos said

    Bernard De Santos who died last week has left his mark on the country, as much as the country left its mark on him. This... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]