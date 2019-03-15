Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyanese Damani David continues to blaze the trail in the Bahamas

Mar 15, 2019 Sports 0

Guyanese athlete Damani David has continued to blaze the athletic trail in the Bahamas, recently achieving Personal Best times in four events at the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools

Damani David during the 800m event.

(BAISS) Track and Field Championship.
The 14 year-old David won the Under-15 Boys 1500m and Javelin, placed 2nd in the 800m and Discus. HE also ran the third leg in the Boys U15 4x100m and anchored his school team in the 4x400m relay.
In the 1500m he clocked 4:44.45 to take the gold medal, his time of 2:14.09 was good enough for silver in the 800m while in the Field events, David threw the Javelin for a distance of 36.81m which was a golden throw, his 28.53m effort in the Discus, earned him the silver medal.
David has now earned a place at the High School National Championships which will be contested from March 21 – 23, next where athletes from over 80 Schools would be in attendance.
He qualified for the U-17 3000m, 1500m, 800m, 400m, U-15 Discus and Javelin, but would only be doing the four maximum events in his age group which are the 1500m, 800m, Javelin and Discus.

