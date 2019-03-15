Guyana is the laughing stock of the world

DEAR EDITOR,

I read the most recent article of Fred Kissoon (March 14, 2019) and would like to make a comment.

Obviously, his opinion of the TUC and its statement on the one seat majority is on point. However, it was not arrived at as a result of smoking a mind altering drug, but instead a mindset that all PNC thugs seem to possess. The TUC from Burnham’s time was an industrial/ labour arm of the PNC and so it towed the line of the party. I am not criticizing that exercise in democracy. Mr. Lewis however is no different so we must appreciate his fundamental allegiance.

The Guyanese people are not fools. We all know. The difference is we are divided into these two camps depending on if we support right and wrong or we are ideological idiots.

Who among us do not know that the one vote majority was correctly passed? A 5th grader should have given the AFC a lesson in simple math. Who do not know that the PNC under the sheep’s clothing of APNU is dominating the conversation and AFC is/ has been absorbed by this amoebic bully and is not influential in any decision making. Who in their right mind do not recognize that this PNC NEVER wanted to relinquish power now or in the next 20 years? That they were ‘caught with their pants down’.

Fact is they indicated it 2 days after saying that they would abide by the decision. Then they found or created all the excuses to avoid the constitutional mandates.

They have been playing a political football with their excuses and posturing to run out the clock, they are in effect a party that is not embarrassed by anything. Their only ambition is to hold on to power and if anyone challenges it that they are a Judas.

In essence, the TUC should have said to scrap the constitution once the PNC is in power and to TRUST THEM.

One question I have for them. What would they have done if the PPP or any other Government was holding the Presidency? All Guyanese and I know that answer!

I would look into a crystal ball now. IF the PNC/APNU have their backs against the wall and they are forced to have a date, then the chairman of the Elections Commission will get a heart attack or worst and they will call for consultations with the opposition to find a new Chairman. This would at least “appear” democratic.

The whole mess is a JOKE and Guyana is the laughing stock of the world. But then again, we have seen this in many other countries where heads of state hold on to power by any means necessary. It is so sad that this has had to befall our wonderful GUYANA.

Respectfully,

Mr. R Kissoon