GLC/Let’s Bet Sports support Golden Jaguar’s Gold Cup quest

The Guyana Lottery Company (GLC), through their Let’s Bet Sports brand, yesterday announced an alliance with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for the March 23 game against Belize in the Concacaf Nations League qualifiers, at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

With a win, Guyana’s senior Men’s National team, the Golden Jaguars, will qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first and follow the success of the Women’s team, the Lady Jags, which had featured at the confederation’s showpiece in 2010.

“Let’s Bet Sports is more than pleased to assist in whatever way possible in encouraging everyone to rally behind the Golden Jaguars,” said Rawle Toney, the Let’s Bet Sports Brand Ambassador.

Toney made a presentation of jerseys and tickets to GFF’s Social Media Officer Keeran Williams at the Federation’s Headquarters, and pointed out that “It’s imperative that we give the Golden Jaguars the support they need because the spinoffs from their victory on March 23 could be life-changing.”

“At the Guyana Lottery Company and Let’s Bet Sports, we strive on being an entity and a brand that support sports and its development in Guyana, which is why with every lottery ticket and bet placed, a percentage of that ticket and wager goes towards the development of Guyana,” Toney pointed out.

The jerseys, tickets and other memorabilia, Toney related, will be given to lucky fans through a series of radio and television promotions by Let’s Bet Sports and the GFF leading up to the important fixture against Belize.

Football fans, 18-years and older, will be able to place a wager on the Guyana vs Belize game, and are encourage to visit their nearest Guyana Lottery Agent and ask for ‘Let’s Bet Sports’.