GFF Elite League Season 4 – First double-header set for today at GDF Ground

Western Tigers FC and Milerock FC will kick off the first double-header of the GFF Elite League Season 4 beginning at 18:30hrs today at the GDF Ground, Camp Ayanganna while GDF FC and Police FC will be the featured match up from 20:30hrs.

This was confirmed following the Technical Meeting held with representatives of all Elite Clubs

on Wednesday evening at the GFF’s Secretariat where it was decided that the Season will run for

three months to June 2019. A march past of all clubs is scheduled for 17:00hrs prior to the official kick off.

Clubs will compete for a chance of winning a grand total of Four Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,500,000.00) as follows: First Prize – Two Million Dollars ($2,000,000.00),

Second Prize – One Million, Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,200,000.00); Third prize –

Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($800,000.00) and Fourth prize – Five Hundred Dollars

($500,000.00).

The GFF Elite league is the highest form of competitive football played in Guyana and according to the Rules and Regulations of Season 4, the 10 clubs “will play one (1) round of football, resulting in the club acquiring the most points being declared the winner, Match Days will feature mostly double-headers at stipulated venues on Fridays and Sundays with a few Match Days being scheduled for Saturdays and the overall league Champion Club will be awarded an automatic qualifying spot at the CONCACAF / Caribbean Shield Championships.”

Admission to the GFF Elite League is set at $500.