CHPA looking to allocate low-cost house lots to people with disabilities

Minister of Housing within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, and a team from Central Housing and Planning Association (CH&PA), conducted an outreach yesterday, to address housing concerns of persons living with disabilities (PlD). Persons gathered for the session at the Guyana Society for the Blind’s, High Street Office.

[from left] Minister of Housing, Valerie Adams-Yearwood; GSB President, Cecil Morris; GSB Executive Member, Ganesh Singh; and a Voice to Sign Language Translator


The Minister told the gathering that CH&PA is seeking to allocate house lots in a few areas, particularly on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) and in Region Three.
For those who have never applied for house lots, the team collected their applications and interviewed them on spot. Those who attended with their documents were given a letter, certifying that they applied and are eligible for house lots. The Minister also waived the $200 application fee for that particular forum.
Particularly, lands are available at Mon Repos and Good Hope. However, the Minister indicated that, in the future, lands are expected to be made available at Annandale and Cummings Lodge. She told the gathering that there are no low-income house lots available in Georgetown and on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). She said that the EBD has the most developed housing areas already, because that area has been the one in focus for a very long time.
Though the CH&PA was in a position to allocate house lots in Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida and Edinburgh last week, Yearwood told the gathering that GuySuCo had planted those areas, and are now in mid-crop.
To date, about 120 PlD have taken a number to wait in queue for a house lot to be allocated to them, mainly from Regions Three and Four. The other regions have not yet been targeted.
President of the Blind Society, Cecil Morris, told this publication that this is the first opportunity of its kind to be presented to PlD in Guyana, and that having his own house lot would give him a sense of independence and ownership, that “as a person with a disability, you can still achieve if you work toward it.”

