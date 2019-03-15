Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bourda cheese vendor murder… Prosecution given final date to present witnesses

Mar 15, 2019 News 0

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday set one final date for the Prosecution to present its final two witnesses in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Bourda cheese vendor, Troy Ramalho, who was shot and killed while plying his trade.

(From left) Royce Sandiford, Akeem Morris and George Paton

Royce Sandiford, a 33-year-old labourer; Akeem Morris, 26, a miner, of 40 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty; and George Paton, 34, a taxi driver of 177 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara, were not required to plead to the charge, which stated that on August 15, last, at Robb Street, Bourda, Lacytown, they murdered Troy Ramalho during the course of a robbery.
If on the next court date, the witnesses do not show up, the Prosecution would be left with no choice but to close its case.
Yesterday when the matter was called in the courtroom of the Chief Magistrate, the orderly summoned the names Lesley Pickering and Paul Brooms thrice, but no one answered or appeared to the names.
Hence, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that an arrest warrant has been issued for one of the witnesses and a summons for the other.
Given the circumstance, the PI was adjourned by the Magistrate until March 25.
According to information, Ramalho was sitting on a bench at his business place, and had just finished selling a customer, when three men walked up to him. He was then shot.
Ramalho was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

 

More in this category

Sports

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s Second Leg ‘Vera’s Finally’ returns after injury

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s Second Leg ‘Vera’s Finally’ returns...

Mar 15, 2019

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee’s Triple Crown’s Second Leg will gallop off next Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Port Mourant, Berbice and according to Chairman of the...
Read More
Beharry maintains partnership with Youth Basketball Guyana for 11th Year

Beharry maintains partnership with Youth...

Mar 15, 2019

GFF Elite League Season 4 – First double-header set for today at GDF Ground

GFF Elite League Season 4 – First...

Mar 15, 2019

GLC/Let’s Bet Sports support Golden Jaguar’s Gold Cup quest

GLC/Let’s Bet Sports support Golden Jaguar’s...

Mar 15, 2019

Golden Jaguars 18-man squad for Suriname match tomorrow leaves today

Golden Jaguars 18-man squad for Suriname match...

Mar 15, 2019

Guyanese Damani David continues to blaze the trail in the Bahamas

Guyanese Damani David continues to blaze the...

Mar 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]