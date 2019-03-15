Bourda cheese vendor murder… Prosecution given final date to present witnesses

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday set one final date for the Prosecution to present its final two witnesses in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Bourda cheese vendor, Troy Ramalho, who was shot and killed while plying his trade.

Royce Sandiford, a 33-year-old labourer; Akeem Morris, 26, a miner, of 40 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty; and George Paton, 34, a taxi driver of 177 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara, were not required to plead to the charge, which stated that on August 15, last, at Robb Street, Bourda, Lacytown, they murdered Troy Ramalho during the course of a robbery.

If on the next court date, the witnesses do not show up, the Prosecution would be left with no choice but to close its case.

Yesterday when the matter was called in the courtroom of the Chief Magistrate, the orderly summoned the names Lesley Pickering and Paul Brooms thrice, but no one answered or appeared to the names.

Hence, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that an arrest warrant has been issued for one of the witnesses and a summons for the other.

Given the circumstance, the PI was adjourned by the Magistrate until March 25.

According to information, Ramalho was sitting on a bench at his business place, and had just finished selling a customer, when three men walked up to him. He was then shot.

Ramalho was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.