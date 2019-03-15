Beharry maintains partnership with Youth Basketball Guyana for 11th Year

Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Edward B. Beharry Company Limited inked a $1.5million sponsorship deal with Youth Guyana Basketball Guyana (YBG) Wednesday last at the company’s Charlotte Street office in a move that will see the company supporting YBG’s National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) for the 11th consecutive year.

YBG’s Rayad Boyce (left) looks on as Edward B. Beharry Company Limited’s Anjuli Beharry-Strand presents Chris Bowman with the sponsorship. Taquain Vieira is at right.

The company made the presentation to the Chris Bowman and Rayad Boyce led organization on Wednesday at their Charlotte Street location with Marketing Director Anjuli Beharry-Strand describing her entity’s support over the years as money well spent.
Co-Director of YBG, Chris Bowman, expressed thanks to Beharry who he believes sponsors the tournament from the heart, “Their (Edward B. Beharry Company Limited) sponsorship has contributed to the overall development of basketball at all levels in Guyana,” Bowman noted.
Since the inception of the tournament in 2006 which saw a total of 18 teams, the event has seen a steady stream of increase in participants. Last year, a total of 42 team competed and the 2019 edition has seen an increase of six teams.
Those new schools are Bartica Secondary, Uitvlugt, Leonora, West Demerara, Hope and Annandale. This year’s tournament begins on Saturday March 30th with the tip off in the Berbice Regionals. The reigning national champions in their respective division are as follows:
Under-19: Linden Technical Institute, Under-16: Kwakwani Secondary, Under-14: Chase Academy and Girls Division: Marian Academy.

 

