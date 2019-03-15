Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

An assault on the credibility of Kays Diamond Enterprise

Mar 15, 2019 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

Following the fatal shooting to death of Gerally Johanison Henry, inside of the business premises by, the propertior. Mind you, editor, the individual that is licensed to buy, sell and trade indiamonds (Rough & Cut &Polish), which has been ongiong for years.
As a consequence, I’m extremely perturbed to have read in the Kaieteur News’ publication of: 04:03:19 an article, captioned. “Bungled Heist at Diamond Enterprise”. Wherein, paragraph 2 stated. “He had reportedly told them that he was going to sell the businessman some gold”.
Sir, apart from the article’s publication “laced with sensational reporting” and definitely not intellectual content. All that was required was a simple telephone call to the business entity, along with the GGMC and GRA; towards ascertaining if: “Kays Diamond Enterprise, is licensed to purchase raw gold”.
Surley, this would have debunked any claim of. “Accepting possibly, third hand information of the now deceased individual, went to sell gold”, that was claimed by a source. What utter nonsense, to the extent that the businessman, apart from a police investigation, can also attract the attention of: SOCU. In this aspect I do hope better sense prevails, by the law enforcement agencies.
While Kaieteur News in relation to maintaining its “status quo” as the nation’s leading seller and most widely circulated newspaper; don’t resort to: “accepting for publication such thrash-filled view(s). Since a public trial of Kays’ owner would lead to all manner of unrealistic accusations being levelled, with virtually not one iota of circumstancial and supportive evidence”.
Further, “the Enviormental Protection Agency”, a national regulatory body, under the relevant sub-heading speaks for itself. That under no given circumstance, would grant a permit for the purchase of raw gold, which entails smelting, without a feasibility study being conducted. Whereby a visible presence externally of a chimney, compatible to the specificed requirements inclusive of, an extractor fan, along with a semi-furance appartus is also present.
Editor, with no external evidence present of a mounted chimney covered with an arch-shape covering to required specifications. Definitely make the article’s publication, devoid of professional journalistic standards, compounded by a total lack of “investigative journalism”!

Respectfully yours,
Lester Sealey

More in this category

Sports

Robert and Ravi Birthday Golf Classic Tee off tomorrow

Robert and Ravi Birthday Golf Classic Tee off tomorrow

Mar 15, 2019

  The Lusignan Golf Course will tomorrow host a unique tournament in honor of the birthday of two distinguished gentlemen of different professions, Legal and Religious Counselor Robert Hanoman...
Read More
Saw Pit overcome Christ Ambassadors by four wickets despite Watkins ton

Saw Pit overcome Christ Ambassadors by four...

Mar 15, 2019

GSA/Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level TournamentShomari Wilshire on fire on opening Night

GSA/Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level...

Mar 15, 2019

Under-23 and First Divisions tip off tonight GABA/Let’s Bet Sports KO

Under-23 and First Divisions tip off tonight...

Mar 15, 2019

West Indies Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze Regional Cricket starts on Sunday

West Indies Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze...

Mar 15, 2019

Wins for Bacchus Bulls and Affiance SC Central E’bo T20

Wins for Bacchus Bulls and Affiance SC Central...

Mar 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The things that Santos said

    Bernard De Santos who died last week has left his mark on the country, as much as the country left its mark on him. This... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]ahoo.com

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]