An assault on the credibility of Kays Diamond Enterprise

DEAR EDITOR,

Following the fatal shooting to death of Gerally Johanison Henry, inside of the business premises by, the propertior. Mind you, editor, the individual that is licensed to buy, sell and trade indiamonds (Rough & Cut &Polish), which has been ongiong for years.

As a consequence, I’m extremely perturbed to have read in the Kaieteur News’ publication of: 04:03:19 an article, captioned. “Bungled Heist at Diamond Enterprise”. Wherein, paragraph 2 stated. “He had reportedly told them that he was going to sell the businessman some gold”.

Sir, apart from the article’s publication “laced with sensational reporting” and definitely not intellectual content. All that was required was a simple telephone call to the business entity, along with the GGMC and GRA; towards ascertaining if: “Kays Diamond Enterprise, is licensed to purchase raw gold”.

Surley, this would have debunked any claim of. “Accepting possibly, third hand information of the now deceased individual, went to sell gold”, that was claimed by a source. What utter nonsense, to the extent that the businessman, apart from a police investigation, can also attract the attention of: SOCU. In this aspect I do hope better sense prevails, by the law enforcement agencies.

While Kaieteur News in relation to maintaining its “status quo” as the nation’s leading seller and most widely circulated newspaper; don’t resort to: “accepting for publication such thrash-filled view(s). Since a public trial of Kays’ owner would lead to all manner of unrealistic accusations being levelled, with virtually not one iota of circumstancial and supportive evidence”.

Further, “the Enviormental Protection Agency”, a national regulatory body, under the relevant sub-heading speaks for itself. That under no given circumstance, would grant a permit for the purchase of raw gold, which entails smelting, without a feasibility study being conducted. Whereby a visible presence externally of a chimney, compatible to the specificed requirements inclusive of, an extractor fan, along with a semi-furance appartus is also present.

Editor, with no external evidence present of a mounted chimney covered with an arch-shape covering to required specifications. Definitely make the article’s publication, devoid of professional journalistic standards, compounded by a total lack of “investigative journalism”!

Respectfully yours,

Lester Sealey